Mindy Kaling wore a stunning 1.73 crore diamond necklace to accept her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor, producer and screenwriter Mindy Kaling made history as she became the first South Asian woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For the occasion, she chose the classic black dress, and to give the ensemble a classy spin, she wore glittering diamond jewels. Mindy Kaling poses with BJ Novak on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In a new video, jewellery influencer Julia Hackman Chafé, who gained popularity with her light-hearted videos from the glamorous wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, shared the details of Mindy's jewels, and they will blow your mind.

Mindy Kaling $200,000 diamond necklace

Styled by Erin Walsh, Mindy chose a pear-cut diamond necklace by Rahaminov Diamonds Jewellery to accept her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The necklace is as iconic as the actor herself. Per Julia, Mindy's necklace is worth $ 200,000, which is approximately ₹1,73,46,836. It is called the Rivière Necklace, according to Rahaminov's Instagram page.

In the video, the jewellery influencer shared that the necklace features 25 carats of pear-shaped diamonds, all of which were top quality. Meanwhile, Mindy paired the necklace with a stunning diamond bracelet and a few gigantic diamond rings. Not to mention, a beautiful pair of dangling diamond earrings completed her look. “All of which makes her the VIP OTD (violently iconic person of the day),” Julia said in the clip.

Details about Mindy's dress

Mindy wore a black velvet dress for the iconic day. The sleeveless ensemble features a U-neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, a cinched waist, a ruffle attachment on the hem, and broad shoulder straps. She styled the ensemble with glittery black pumps featuring embellished straps.

With her hair left loose in a side parting and styled with blowout waves, Mindy chose berry-toned lips, smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, darkened brows, and glittery highlight on the corner of her eyes.