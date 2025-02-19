Mindy Kaling receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, BJ Novak gives her a special shoutout

Mindy receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

On the special occasion, Mindy looked radiant in a black outfit as she unveiled her Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The report stated that BJ Novak dedicated a heartfelt speech to Mindy at the ceremony. He began, “Mindy respects and understands [fame] in a very intuitive way because in addition to being a brilliant and wildly successful showrunner, an incredible mother of three, a deep and caring daughter and friend and mentor to so many.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Steven Nissen, President & CEO, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Nithya Raman, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak and Sarah Zurell, Chair of the Board, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce attend Mindy Kaling's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on February 18, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

He went on to share, "You'd be on the walk of talent if they had one. You'd be on the walk of friendship. You'd be on the walk of compassionate parenthood, but let's face it all of these would be terrible field trips, so here you are instead, very deservedly, a person who means so much to so many on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Mindy Kaling's career

Mindy received a breakthrough with her stint in The Office. She wrote and produced several popular episodes of the show. She then went on to create and star in her own television show, The Mindy Project, in 2012. It ran for six seasons. Some of her film projects include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Inside Out, and Ocean’s 8- which also starred Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna.

She has three children: Katherine "Kit" Swati, Spencer Avu, and Anne.