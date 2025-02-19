Mindy Kaling receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, BJ Novak gives her a special shoutout
Mindy Kaling received her star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and received a shoutout from her kids' godfather BJ Novak.
Actor, producer and screenwriter Mindy Kaling officially received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actor was supported by her peers in the industry, which included close friend BJ Novak, Brenda Song, and Macaulay Culkin. As per a report in People, Novak spoke on her behalf at the ceremony, calling her an "incredible mother of three." (Also read: The White Lotus season 3's Lisa, Parker Posey open up on how Thailand adds a fresh spin and more)
Mindy receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
On the special occasion, Mindy looked radiant in a black outfit as she unveiled her Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The report stated that BJ Novak dedicated a heartfelt speech to Mindy at the ceremony. He began, “Mindy respects and understands [fame] in a very intuitive way because in addition to being a brilliant and wildly successful showrunner, an incredible mother of three, a deep and caring daughter and friend and mentor to so many.”
He went on to share, "You'd be on the walk of talent if they had one. You'd be on the walk of friendship. You'd be on the walk of compassionate parenthood, but let's face it all of these would be terrible field trips, so here you are instead, very deservedly, a person who means so much to so many on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."
Mindy Kaling's career
Mindy received a breakthrough with her stint in The Office. She wrote and produced several popular episodes of the show. She then went on to create and star in her own television show, The Mindy Project, in 2012. It ran for six seasons. Some of her film projects include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Inside Out, and Ocean’s 8- which also starred Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna.
She has three children: Katherine "Kit" Swati, Spencer Avu, and Anne.