Al Pacino is clueless why he doesn't have a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Al Pacino is considered by many as one of the best actors in the history of cinema. The veteran actor has been part of several iconic films over the course of his decades-long career, including Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather, Dog Day Afternoon, Scarface, and recently Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. The actor, who is now promoting his new memoir Sonny Boy, talked to BBC about his life and career. During the chat, he acknowledged the fact that he does not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Also read: Al Pacino thought he ‘experienced death’ after contacting Covid-19: ‘They couldn't feel a pulse’) Actor Al Pacino is promoting his new memoir, Sonny Boy.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

What Al Pacino said

When the host asked him that they could not find his star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Al smiled and said, “Oh, I don't have a star.” He then went on to add, “No, I don't know. It happens. There are a lot of people who have, but there's also a lot of people who don't have a star.”

The actor nodded in favour of getting a star when the host asked whether he would be up for that honour.

More details

Al Pacino details his life and journey as an actor in his new memoir Sonny Boy, which comes out on October 15. The actor has won several awards for his performances, including the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Scent of a Woman.

The actor became a father for the fourth time last year as he welcomed his first child with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah. The newborn son has been named Roman Pacino.

The actor recently revealed that he thought he ‘experienced death’ after he fainted with COVID-19 during the pandemic in 2020. The actor will next be seen in Johnny Depp's directorial Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness, set for a December 5 release.