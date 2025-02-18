The White Lotus season 3's Lisa, Parker Posey open up on how Thailand adds a fresh spin and more

The White Lotus has found a new pond to bloom this season. For its third instalment, creator Mike White has brought his Emmy Award-winning slow-burn thriller to Thailand. With a new cast, characters, and storylines (and some familiar surprises), season 3 packs in quite a lot. In an interview with Hindustan Times, cast members open up on what makes this new season the most thrilling and fulfilling so far. (Also read: The White Lotus 2 review: Sex-fuelled drama skewers the rich once again) The new cast and characters on The White Lotus 3.

It’s all in the setting

Establishing the show at a luxurious health retreat in Ko Samui allowed Mike White to not only lend a fresh visual flavour to the show, but also introduce Asian faces as part of the ensemble. K-Pop band BLACKPINK’s member Lisa makes her acting debut with The White Lotus season 3, and she couldn’t have been happier. “I never imagined I’d be a part of The White Lotus, which I’m a fan of. It’s also my first time acting, so I’m really grateful,” she says. It’s as big a deal for her co-star Tayme Thapthimthong, who hails from an even more distant background. “For me, especially, being a bodyguard before this, and always wanting to get into acting, to land a role like this in a show like this is just a dream come true,” he adds.

Thanks to her booming music career, facing the camera was no challenge for Lisa. But she was in for quite a surprise while shooting, given the amount of time it takes to film the simplest of scenes. “It took so much time to finish one scene – wide, close-up, more close-up, so many angles! But everyone was really supportive and professional on set,” says Lisa. Another challenge was to get a grip on the Thai dance style. “It’s not that easy. It’s challenging and complicated because Thai dance is on another level. I had to practise a lot,” she says, before gleefully adding, “I feel like I did a great job. It came out really nicely.”

While Lisa is Korean, Tayme was raised in London, although his parents are from Bangkok. Yet the two feel proud to represent the Thai face on season 3 of a globally renowned show like The White Lotus. Meanwhile, for the American cast members, Thailand was an unending adventure. Parker Posey, who plays Victoria Ratliff, the matriarch of a snooty, wealthy Southern America family, was bewitched by the country as it was her first visit to Asia. “I fell in love with the country, the culture, the coiled mosquito repellents that smoke up… I was like Alice in Wonderland, on another planet. Everything is so alive. Nature is so alive and different than how it’s in America. So when I finished filming and came back to America, I fell in love with the palm trees of our country. This was such a gift, and not just any part.”

Parker was fascinated to witness the grandeur of trees, which are like “potted plants in America,” but go upto “two stories” in Thailand. “And it’s so ruthless. Like a storm could come and blow everything away,” she exclaims. A particular memory that she feels is accurately representative of Thailand is when she kept a hard-boiled egg outside her door for a minute and it was gone once she returned. “Was it a squirrel? Was it a crow? It just disappeared! Then I saw a monitor lizard eat a frog. I saw an owl in a tree one night on my way back. You keep thinking what’s out there. It’s so adventurous!”

Sarah Catherine Hook, who plays Victoria’s daughter in the show, also feels that Thailand is as much a character on the show as they all are. From the monkey shots to the East vs West spiritual conflicts, the setting enhances the drama tenfold. “That’s what makes The White Lotus so much fun: to put it in a new location every season. This season, Mike White has really milked the location. They took a drone shot of Thailand and Mike was watching it on his monitor, and he goes, ‘Damn! I want to go to Thailand,’ before going, ‘Wait, I’m in Thailand!’ That was really hilarious,” Sarah recalls.

She’s also a bridge between America and Thailand on the show as she’s an aspiring Buddhist. Sarah academically brushed up on her Buddhism just to know what her character Piper Ratliff was talking about. “Piper and I are kindred spirits. We’re very similar in a lot of ways. I’m very spiritually curious. When I was in college, I had my own little Buddhist moment, where I was obsessed with all the greats of Buddhism. So I thought if i just meditate, I’d know what she’s feeling. It was also very great for my mental health to do that,” adds Sarah, chuckling.

Family that flips together

The Asian familialism mingles and wrestles with the American idea of individualism this season. Sarah feels it’s the ‘disconnect’ within her character’s family that weirdly connects them. “It’s very much a typical, wealthy family. They don’t spend too much time with each other back home. That raises the stake of them living together in a hotel. They’re forced to interact with each other in a manner they usually wouldn’t. That’s the inciting factor for all their crazy sh*t,” explains Sam Nivola, who plays Piper’s brother Lochlan Ratliff.

“I like this Southern drama, the theatrical family. They turn something small into something really big, and they underplay something that’s actually big,” points out Parker. Her character Victoria, on the surface, seems to be the least conflicted in her family. But that doesn’t make her any less fascinating. “Victoria, whether it’s Thailand or Taiwan, she doesn’t know where she is. She’s obsessed with family. She wants to create a home in this five-star resort. She wants her family close because she fears she’ll lose them,” Parker adds.

Parker, like the mother she plays in the show, also brought the actors who played her family together. She lent Sarah some of her clothes after her onscreen daughter lost her luggage in transit. “I was trying to be very calm. ‘Okay, I just flew halfway across the world and I don’t have any clothes.’ So Parker gave me some of her clothes. Four Seasons gave me this really cool Thai outfit. It was really sick! That was the first time we were all vibing at Parker’s little patio. We were all so jetlagged. But it was really sweet,” Sarah recalls.

Not just the rich and the white

Season 3 of The White Lotus isn’t only obsessed with just the white and the rich. The romance of staff members – Lisa, a receptionist, and Tayme, a bodyguard, comes as a breath of fresh air. The two Asian actors indulged in jet ski sessions and dancing to break the ice and get comfortable and real with each other on screen. “The guests had really intense stories. So ours was a great switch and contrast for the audience to watch,” says Lisa, demonstrating how her and Tayme’s parts made for the antithesis to the signature White Lotus characters that Mike White whips up every season.

“You don’t know what they’re capable of. Their stories can go anywhere. And they’re so unaware of their privilege that it’s fun to tap into that entitled ignorance,” says Parker. Sam also believes the trope of inserting a murder right at the start helps the audience stay glued to the proceedings. “That gives Mike a lot of freedom, time, and space to develop and flesh out the characters however he likes.” “It’s a murder mystery for the audience, but not for the characters. They’re not trying to solve the mystery, the audience is. That keeps the thrill alive all the time, which is just so brilliant,” Sarah adds aptly.

A new episode of The White Lotus season 3 drops every Monday morning in India on JioHotstar.