White Lotus season 3 streaming now: When and where to watch

After a two-year break, The White Lotus is back with its highly anticipated third season. The Emmy-winning black comedy-drama returns with a fresh setting in Thailand and an all-new star-studded cast—except for Natasha Rothwell, who reprises her role as spa therapist Belinda. The White Lotus season 3 first glimpse introduces BLACKPINK's Lisa as Thailand hotel receptionist.

If you’re eager to check into the next White Lotus resort, here’s everything you need to know about the premiere, streaming options, and what to expect from the latest season.

When does The White Lotus season 3 premiere?

Season 3 debuts on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 9 p.m. EST on Max. The season consists of eight episodes, with new installments dropping weekly every Sunday.

Where to watch The White Lotus season 3

The new season is available exclusively on Max, with various streaming options:

Max Direct – Subscriptions start at $9.99/month.

Prime Video (Max add-on) – Offers a one-week free trial for new users.

Disney+ (Max bundle) – Includes access to Max content.

Sling TV (Max add-on) – Currently offering 50% off the first month.

Who’s in the cast of The White Lotus Season 3?

The latest season brings in a mix of new and familiar faces:

Walton Goggins

Parker Posey

Carrie Coon

Natasha Rothwell (returning as Belinda)

Leslie Bibb

Patrick Schwarzenegger

At the season’s premiere event, series creator Mike White got emotional, calling this season "the hardest race I’ve ever run" but expressing gratitude for the journey.

Episode schedule and titles

The first episode, titled “Same Spirits, New Forms”, kicks off the season. While titles for the full season haven’t been released yet, the next two episodes are:

Episode 2 – “Special Treatments”

Episode 3 – “The Meaning of Dreams”

When do new episodes air?

New episodes of The White Lotus drop every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and Max.

So, if you’re ready for another season of luxury, drama, and dark twists, it’s time to book your stay at the latest White Lotus!

Season 3 continues its tradition of filming at real luxury resorts, this time in Thailand.