Firefighters stop looters from stealing Emmy Award amid Los Angeles wildfires: ‘You're not doing this’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 18, 2025 04:37 PM IST

Los Angeles County firefighters stopped looters from stealing an Emmy Award and a Sharp Award from a burned-down house in the Eaton Fire evacuation zone

A group of firefighters confronted looters who stole an Emmy Award from a burned-down house in the Eaton Fire evacuation zone. The incident unfolded on Thursday when Los Angeles County firefighters encountered a group of suspect burglars while working in a burned-down Altadena neighbourhood. Following their arrest, the deputies found one of the looters with the prestigious honour that was awarded in 2002 and a 2016 Sharp Award.

California firefighters stopped looters from stealing an Emmy Award (@LAFDWatchdog)
California firefighters stopped looters from stealing an Emmy Award (@LAFDWatchdog)

Firefighters stop looters from stealing Emmy Award amid LA fires

Footage of the tense confrontation shared on X shows the suspected looter asking a firefighter, “There’s no way what?” To which the official replied, “No way, you are not doing this,” adding, “This was our house. We tried to save all these people. You are not stealing from them.”

The female looter argued that she was not looting and attempted to get into a white pickup truck alongside her friend with the stolen awards. However, the first responder declared, “You’re not going anywhere.”

The firefighter then ordered an engine to be parked in front of the looters' vehicle until the police arrived. When the deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office came, they found the group of looters and the stolen awards, both of which bore the rightful owner's name. The Emmy was from the 2002 awards for news and documentaries, reported Fox 11.

The incident follows Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman's this week's announcement, where he revealed that at least nine individuals were arrested and charged with looting in the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires evacuation zones, according to the outlet.

“These crimes are appalling and represent a direct attack on our community during a time of unprecedented loss and vulnerability,” Hochman said, adding, “Let me be clear: If you exploit this tragedy to prey on victims of these deadly fires, we will find you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
Follow Us On