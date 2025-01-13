California Governor Gavin Newsom accused Elon Musk of exposing his own lies about a water shortage as deadly wildfires wreak havoc in Los Angeles. This comes days after Musk said on X that “bad governance at the state and local level” is what “resulted in a shortage of water.” Gavin Newsom shares new video, claims it show Elon Musk being ‘exposed by firefighters for his own lies’ about LA fires (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo, ALLISON ROBBERT/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo)

Elon Musk ‘exposed by firefighters for his own lies’

Newsom shared a clip showing Musk asking a firefighter, "What about water availability, was water availability -- I understand that was not an issue in Malibu, is that correct?"

The firefighter explains that there was plenty of water, but tackling such large fires requires huge flow rates, which is why they brought in water trucks to use as mobile hydrants.

Musk then asks, "In Malibu along the coast, there was no shortage of water -- in the Palisades, there was a shortage of water at a certain point. Or is that not accurate?"

"Well, we were flowing an amount of water that the system couldn’t … it was overbearing, just because of how much water these firefighters were utilizing,” the firefighter adds.

“@ElonMusk exposed by firefighters for his own lies,” Newsom captioned the video.

Musk visited Los Angeles Pacific Palisades on Sunday, January 12, where he rolled out donated Cybertrucks as power hubs and battery banks amid the tragedy, equipped with Starlink in order to provide free internet.

Meanwhile, Newsom has been blasted over his handling of the tragedy, including by Donald Trump. In a previous Truth Social post, the president-elect called for Newson to resign. “One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!” Trump wrote at the time.

Newsom previously claimed that more than 7,500 firefighting personnel were on the ground to help local and federal partners control the blaze. The death toll has risen to 24 people, with 16 having been killed in the Eaton Fire, and eight in the Palisades Fire.