Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gavin Newsom shares new video, claims it show Elon Musk being ‘exposed by firefighters for his own lies’ about LA fires

BySumanti Sen
Jan 13, 2025 09:59 PM IST

California Governor Gavin Newsom accused Elon Musk of exposing his own lies about a water shortage as deadly wildfires wreak havoc in Los Angeles.

California Governor Gavin Newsom accused Elon Musk of exposing his own lies about a water shortage as deadly wildfires wreak havoc in Los Angeles. This comes days after Musk said on X that “bad governance at the state and local level” is what “resulted in a shortage of water.”

Gavin Newsom shares new video, claims it show Elon Musk being ‘exposed by firefighters for his own lies’ about LA fires (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo, ALLISON ROBBERT/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo)
Gavin Newsom shares new video, claims it show Elon Musk being ‘exposed by firefighters for his own lies’ about LA fires (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo, ALLISON ROBBERT/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo)

Elon Musk ‘exposed by firefighters for his own lies’

Newsom shared a clip showing Musk asking a firefighter, "What about water availability, was water availability -- I understand that was not an issue in Malibu, is that correct?"

The firefighter explains that there was plenty of water, but tackling such large fires requires huge flow rates, which is why they brought in water trucks to use as mobile hydrants.

Musk then asks, "In Malibu along the coast, there was no shortage of water -- in the Palisades, there was a shortage of water at a certain point. Or is that not accurate?"

"Well, we were flowing an amount of water that the system couldn’t … it was overbearing, just because of how much water these firefighters were utilizing,” the firefighter adds.

“@ElonMusk exposed by firefighters for his own lies,” Newsom captioned the video.

Musk visited Los Angeles Pacific Palisades on Sunday, January 12, where he rolled out donated Cybertrucks as power hubs and battery banks amid the tragedy, equipped with Starlink in order to provide free internet.

Meanwhile, Newsom has been blasted over his handling of the tragedy, including by Donald Trump. In a previous Truth Social post, the president-elect called for Newson to resign. “One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!” Trump wrote at the time.

Newsom previously claimed that more than 7,500 firefighting personnel were on the ground to help local and federal partners control the blaze. The death toll has risen to 24 people, with 16 having been killed in the Eaton Fire, and eight in the Palisades Fire.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On