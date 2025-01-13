Palisades Fire: Driver smirks after being confronted over allegedly cutting off elderly woman during blaze|Watch

A shocking video shows a pickup truck driver grinning after being confronted for allegedly cutting off an elderly woman during the Palisades Fire. The man cut off the woman in a four-hour-long line of cars as residents waited to get back to their homes in the Palisades Fire zone. Palisades Fire: Driver smirks after being confronted over allegedly cutting off elderly woman during blaze (nateclarkshow/Instagram)

Nick Clark, an independent creative director who lives in Los Angeles, posted the video of the incident on Instagram. Clark approaches the motorist, driving a silver Chevy Silverado.

The video

“Here’s the guy who just cut the little old lady off,” Clark says while walking up to the pickup, pointing the camera at the smiling driver. The driver, with his window down, nods and smirks at Clark.

“The officers have your Silverado clocked and they’re not going to let you in,” Clark says.

“Good luck,” the unidentified driver replies. “Have a wonderful day.”

Clark snaps back with sarcasm, “You have a wonderful day.”

Clark then asks the man if he wants to share his name on video, and stresses he has 35,000 followers on YouTube. “Hey, whatever, man. Good job,” the driver tells Clark. “You’ve never cut anybody off in LA?”

“I certainly didn’t in the middle of a pandemic and a fire,” Clark replies.

The driver begins to explain that he was at a “stoplight” before cutting the woman off before he is interrupted by Clark, who says, “You know how it works. Are you really that dumb? Are you really that stupid? I don’t believe it.” He tells the driver that he thinks he is just “rich” and an “a***ole.”

Clark elaborated on the incident in the video’s caption. “So, I hope somebody knows this guy. He just tried to cut off a little old lady and her adult son while we’ve all been sitting in line for 4 hours trying to get to our homes in the #PalisadesFire zone… and this guy tried to skunk in front of her while she was out of her car looking for her son when he wandered of,” he wrote.

Clark continued, “Here’s video of me screaming at him. This was after I politely called him out on his bs and after I walked up and pointed him out to LAPD (who told me they’d make sure he wouldn’t be allowed up). This experience has shown me the best and the worst of humanity. This guy thinks his pain is worth more than everyone else’s. Where did he learn that? He told me “he saw an opportunity.” WTAF?”

“Take care of each other out there. We’ve all got to do better by each other…,” Clark added.

Amid the deadly wildfires, the death toll has reportedly risen to 24 people. While 16 victims were killed in the Eaton Fire, eight died in the Palisades Fire. The Eaton Fire has now become the fifth-deadliest wildfire in California’s history.