What caused Los Angeles' massive fire? Fresh analysis suggests shocking New Year's eve connection

As Los Angeles wildfires has been dubbed as one of the “worst catastrophes” in US, the investigators are looking into cause of deadly inferno. At least 24 people have lost their lives in the blaze. Los Angeles Fire: US officials warned "dangerous and strong" winds were set to push deadly wildfires further through Los Angeles residential areas January 12 as firefighters struggled to make progress against the flames.. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)(AFP)

A new evidence has revealed that the rekindling of a New Year's Eve fire may have been the cause of the disastrous Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

Palisades fire contained on New Year's Day

The Palisades fire was started in the same location where firefighters extinguished flames a week ago, according to data analysis by The Washington Post. However, locals say the firefighters' response was very slow for the second time.

The most destructive of the three fires tearing through Los Angeles, the Palisades Fire, started on January 7 and devoured 23,713 acres. As of Sunday, it was just 13 percent contained.

A week earlier, firefighters were dispatched to the Pacific Palisades just after midnight on New Year's Day to put out a small brush blaze that locals claim was caused by fireworks.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) announced that the Lachman Fire, which was eight acres in size, was contained at 4:46 a.m.

The Post was able to identify a burn scar from the New Year's Eve fire using satellite imagery. The burn scar overlapped with the smoke's origin, according to additional pictures captured on Tuesday when the Palisades Fire started.

The shocking evidence comes as residents were cautioned to prepare for “life-threatening” gusts that may ignite the fires.

What authorities have said about Palisades fire?

Rose Schoenfield, a meteorologist, cautioned that the overall tenor of this situation “is not looking good.”

Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley emphasised on the importance of community's awareness of the impending wind.

A red flag warning is in effect until 6 pm Wednesday due to these conditions.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, officials would not think about permitting displaced homeowners to go back to their homes until that warning has been revoked.

Authorities pledged to carry out in-depth investigations, but they are yet to confirm what started any of the fires.