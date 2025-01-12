'Mom, leave me': Child star's heartbreaking last words to mother before dying in Los Angeles fire

Rory Callum Sykes, a former child star from Australia, died when the Los Angeles wildfires reached his Malibu property, his mother Shelley Sykes shared on social media. The 32-year-old was popularly known for his role in 1998 British TV series Kiddy Kapers. Rory Skyes' mother said that her son was living on the family's 17-acre Mount Malibu TV Studio estate when the fire reached their home.(X/shelleysykes)

Sykes suffered from cerebral palsy and was also a motivational speaker on living with disabilities. He reportedly died of carbon monoxide after his mother failed to evacuate him from their home as he was unable to walk.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son Rory Sykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I'm totally heartbroken. He was a British-born Australian living in America, a wonderful son, a gift born on mine and his grandma's birthday 29 July 92," she said in a long tribute to her son on X.

Skyes' mother said that her son was living on the family's 17-acre Mount Malibu TV Studio estate when the fire reached their home. “I couldn't put out the cinders on his roof with a hose because the water was switched off. Even the 50 brave firefighters had no water all day,” she said.

Scared for his life, she tried to evacuate him out of the house but was unable to move his body. That's when Sykes told her to leave him and save herself. "He [Rory] said, ‘mom leave me' and no mom can leave their kid. And I've got a broken arm, I couldn't lift him, I couldn't move him,” she told Australian media.

Out of options, she ran to get help from the fire department but when she returned, the fire had completely destroyed the cottage. "He will be incredibly missed by mama, his pet peacocks Edgee and Mickie and all his online fans around the world!" she wrote.

The Los Angeles wildfires have devastated over 30,000 acres, claiming 10 lives and causing estimated losses exceeding $135 billion, potentially reaching $150 billion, according to the BBC. Scientists attribute the severity to human-driven climate change, which has altered weather patterns. After two wet years, Southern California's current dry conditions have created ample fuel for the fires.