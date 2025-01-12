Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Disney donates $15M to LA fire relief and rebuilding efforts: ‘It was here that Walt Disney chose to make his home’

ANI |
Jan 12, 2025 07:31 AM IST

In the wake of the ongoing wildfires pummeling Los Angeles, the Walt Disney Company said it would help support organisations offering services on the ground.

In the wake of the ongoing wildfires pummeling Los Angeles, the Walt Disney Company said it would help support organisations offering services on the ground. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the company committed to donate $15 million "for initial and immediate response and rebuilding efforts." (Also Read: Khloé Kardashian calls LA Mayor ‘a joke’ after being forced to evacuate amid LA wildfires)

A burning home during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles county, California on January 8.(AFP)
A burning home during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles county, California on January 8.(AFP)

Those funds would be earmarked for the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and other organizations.

"As this tragedy continues to unfold, The Walt Disney Company is committed to supporting our community and our employees as we all work together to recover and rebuild from this unbelievable devastation," said Disney CEO Bob Iger.

"Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dreams, and create extraordinary storytelling that means so much to so many people around the world. We are proud to provide assistance to this resilient and vibrant community in this moment of need."

Paramount Global's co-chiefs, Brian Robbins, Chris McCarthy and George Cheeks also wrote a memo to staff that stated the company would donate $1 million to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Red Cross, Direct Relief, World Central Kitchen and Best Friends Animal Society.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On