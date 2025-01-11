Khloé Kardashian calls LA Mayor ‘a joke’ after being forced to evacuate amid LA wildfires

Khloé Kardashian has voiced her outrage over Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' budget cuts to the city's fire department, following a revealing interview with L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley. This comes as Kardashian, who was forced to evacuate her multi-million-dollar property due to the ongoing wildfires, expressed her frustration with the impact these cuts have had on the crisis. Khloé Kardashian condemned Mayor Karen Bass for cutting $17.5 million from the LA Fire Department's budget amid wildfires.(@khloekardashian/X)

Khloé Kardashian slams LA mayor

In a recent Instagram story, the reality star shared a segment from Fox 11 LA, where Crowley explained how the mayor’s budget decisions have hindered firefighting efforts across Southern California. In the video, the Chief said, “My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded. It's not.”

The Keep Up With The Kardashian star showed support for Crowley as she wrote, “I stand with you, Chief Crowley!” along with the video. She added, “You spoke the truth, and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn't want to say that, but it was THE TRUTH!!!! Thank you for being honest @losangelesfiredepartment Chief Crowley," as reported by Daily Mail.

Khloé went ahead to slam the mayor of Los Angeles as she wrote, “Mayor Bass, you are a joke!!!!"

Several celebrities criticise LA Mayor

Khloé was not the only one to call out the mayor amid the raging fires in LA. Bass faced severe backlash after she cut down $17.5 million from the budget of the Los Angeles Fire Department for this fiscal year, as reported by ABC7.

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram and wrote, “City of LA you want everyone to evacuate yet you have complete gridlock and not one traffic cop on the roads helping.” Sarah Foster wrote, “We pay the highest taxes in California. Our fire hydrants were empty. Our vegetation was overgrown, brush not cleared. Our reservoirs were emptied by our governor because tribal leaders wanted to save fish,” on social media. She also asked the mayor to resign in her note. James Woods, whose home was fortunate enough to be spared in the devastating Palisades fire, also took to social media to slam Bass.