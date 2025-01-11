Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Khloé Kardashian calls LA Mayor ‘a joke’ after being forced to evacuate amid LA wildfires

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 11, 2025 06:56 PM IST

Khloé Kardashian criticises LA Mayor Bass for fire department budget cuts amid wildfires.

Khloé Kardashian has voiced her outrage over Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' budget cuts to the city's fire department, following a revealing interview with L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley. This comes as Kardashian, who was forced to evacuate her multi-million-dollar property due to the ongoing wildfires, expressed her frustration with the impact these cuts have had on the crisis.

Khloé Kardashian condemned Mayor Karen Bass for cutting $17.5 million from the LA Fire Department's budget amid wildfires.(@khloekardashian/X)
Khloé Kardashian condemned Mayor Karen Bass for cutting $17.5 million from the LA Fire Department's budget amid wildfires.(@khloekardashian/X)

Also Read: Hollywood celebrities fleeing LA fires, scramble for rooms as suites sold out

Khloé Kardashian slams LA mayor

In a recent Instagram story, the reality star shared a segment from Fox 11 LA, where Crowley explained how the mayor’s budget decisions have hindered firefighting efforts across Southern California. In the video, the Chief said, “My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded. It's not.”

The Keep Up With The Kardashian star showed support for Crowley as she wrote, “I stand with you, Chief Crowley!” along with the video. She added, “You spoke the truth, and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn't want to say that, but it was THE TRUTH!!!! Thank you for being honest @losangelesfiredepartment Chief Crowley," as reported by Daily Mail.

Khloé went ahead to slam the mayor of Los Angeles as she wrote, “Mayor Bass, you are a joke!!!!"

Also Read: ‘Heartbroken’ Angelina Jolie shelters evacuees in her home as LA wildfires burn through the city

Several celebrities criticise LA Mayor

Khloé was not the only one to call out the mayor amid the raging fires in LA. Bass faced severe backlash after she cut down $17.5 million from the budget of the Los Angeles Fire Department for this fiscal year, as reported by ABC7.

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram and wrote, “City of LA you want everyone to evacuate yet you have complete gridlock and not one traffic cop on the roads helping.” Sarah Foster wrote, “We pay the highest taxes in California. Our fire hydrants were empty. Our vegetation was overgrown, brush not cleared. Our reservoirs were emptied by our governor because tribal leaders wanted to save fish,” on social media. She also asked the mayor to resign in her note. James Woods, whose home was fortunate enough to be spared in the devastating Palisades fire, also took to social media to slam Bass.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On