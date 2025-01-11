‘Heartbroken’ Angelina Jolie shelters evacuees in her home as LA wildfires burn through the city

Amid the destructive wildfires ravaging California, Angelina Jolie is stepping up to help those in need. A source told PEOPLE that the 49-year-old actress has opened her home to friends forced to evacuate the Los Angeles area, offering them a haven during this crisis. As California wildfires wreak havoc, Angelina Jolie opens her home to friends forced to evacuate. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/File Photo(REUTERS)

Also Read: Angelina Jolie’s kids push her for a tell-all interview after divorce settlement with Brad Pitt

Jolie opens her home to LA wildfire evacuees

The source told the outlet, “Angie is heartbroken for those who have lost their homes or are impacted by the fires. She's doing everything she can to help, even opening her home to friends who were forced to evacuate.”

The fires which hit the Pacific Palisades which is home to many Hollywood A-listers were reportedly labelled as one of the most destructive wildfires in the history of Los Angeles. The ravaging fires have claimed 11 lives as of Friday, January 10, as reported by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME).

Between the Eaton fire and the Palisades fire which took place in Pasadena, 10,000 structures have turned to ashes including homes and offices, as told by officials, per CNN.

Several people have lost their homes to the crisis including celebrities like Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake, Cary Elwes Cameron Mathison and many more.

Also Read: Hollywood celebrities come forward to help LA wildfire victims; 'I'm packing up my entire…'

Celebrities to the rescue

Many other celebrities have also stepped in to support those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Halle Berry shared on Instagram that she is teaming up with Sharon Stone to donate her "entire closet" to provide basic clothing to those in need.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, much like Jolie, have opened their home to evacuees, offering shelter to those displaced by the fires. Additionally, Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, have pledged a generous $1 million donation to help the victims of the crisis, demonstrating an outpouring of solidarity from Hollywood during this challenging time.