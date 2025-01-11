Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Angelina Jolie’s kids push her for a tell-all interview after divorce settlement with Brad Pitt

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 11, 2025 04:17 PM IST

Angelina Jolie's six children want her to do a tell-all interview about her marriage and divorce with Brad Pitt.

After years of legal battles and public scrutiny, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finally settled their long-running divorce, ending their tumultuous marriage. While she is reportedly eager to move forward, her six children are now urging her to share "her side of the story" and open up about the realities of life with their famous father.

Jolie's six children want her to speak out about her marriage to Brad Pitt. (AFP)
Jolie's six children want her to speak out about her marriage to Brad Pitt. (AFP)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian dubbed ‘tone deaf’ for promoting SKIMS amid Los Angeles wildfire

Jolie’s kids want her to reveal all about Pitt to the public

Jolie’s six children– Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh, 18; and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knoxwant her mother to reveal what her marriage and divorce was like with Pitt. Four of the Jolie-Pitt brood have already reached a legal age and the former couple now only share the custody of the twins. However, Vivienne reportedly has also grown apart from Pitt. The kids seemingly sided with Jolie want her to do a tell-all interview about the situation as claimed by a source to RadarOnline.

The source told the news outlet, “They have wanted her to speak up for herself for years.” However, despite her children's wishes, it is unlikely that the Maleficent actor will follow through with their request. Now that the divorce is settled after eight long years, she is focused on “healing”.

Also Read: Wilder than Bridgerton, Netflix secures rights to bestselling romance novel in seven-figure deal

Jolie’s ‘relieved’ from divorce

Jolie’s attorney, James Simon revealed that the actor is “relieved this part is over because frankly, (she is) exhausted." He added that she is “focused on finding peace and healing for their family."

As Jolie focuses on embracing a fresh start and moving forward with her life, the divorce settlement not only marks a new beginning for her but also paves the way for Pitt to take the next step in his personal life. With the legal ties now severed, he is free to formalise his relationship with jewellery designer Ines de Ramon, signalling a new chapter in his journey after years of public turmoil.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On