Angelina Jolie’s kids push her for a tell-all interview after divorce settlement with Brad Pitt

After years of legal battles and public scrutiny, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finally settled their long-running divorce, ending their tumultuous marriage. While she is reportedly eager to move forward, her six children are now urging her to share "her side of the story" and open up about the realities of life with their famous father. Jolie's six children want her to speak out about her marriage to Brad Pitt. (AFP)

Jolie’s kids want her to reveal all about Pitt to the public

Jolie’s six children– Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh, 18; and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knoxwant her mother to reveal what her marriage and divorce was like with Pitt. Four of the Jolie-Pitt brood have already reached a legal age and the former couple now only share the custody of the twins. However, Vivienne reportedly has also grown apart from Pitt. The kids seemingly sided with Jolie want her to do a tell-all interview about the situation as claimed by a source to RadarOnline.

The source told the news outlet, “They have wanted her to speak up for herself for years.” However, despite her children's wishes, it is unlikely that the Maleficent actor will follow through with their request. Now that the divorce is settled after eight long years, she is focused on “healing”.

Jolie’s ‘relieved’ from divorce

Jolie’s attorney, James Simon revealed that the actor is “relieved this part is over because frankly, (she is) exhausted." He added that she is “focused on finding peace and healing for their family."

As Jolie focuses on embracing a fresh start and moving forward with her life, the divorce settlement not only marks a new beginning for her but also paves the way for Pitt to take the next step in his personal life. With the legal ties now severed, he is free to formalise his relationship with jewellery designer Ines de Ramon, signalling a new chapter in his journey after years of public turmoil.