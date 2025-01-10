Wilder than Bridgerton, Netflix secures rights to bestselling romance novel in seven-figure deal

Netflix has acquired the rights to a steamy new romance book series and early descriptions suggest it could be even wilder and bigger than popular titles such as Bridgerton and Virgin River. The series, which has yet to be officially announced, is said to feature scandalous affairs, forbidden romances, and jaw-dropping twists that will leave viewers breathless. Can you guess? Bridgerton (Netflix); Ana Huang's Twisted Love (Instagram)

Netflix adapts Ana Huang’s bestselling romance novel

Penned by Chinese-American author Ana Huang the OTT giant has acquired the rights to adapt her popular romantic book series Twisted Love and its sequels into a TV series, as reported by Variety. The deal, reportedly worth a seven-figure sum, will add to Netflix’s growing collection of successful romance book-to-screen adaptations. If greenlit, the Twisted series will join the ranks of other popular adaptations making waves in the romance genre.

Also read: Angelina Jolie confesses how she 'lied' just to get...'

About Twisted Love series

According to the official synopsis, “A steamy new adult series that follows the lives of four best friends and their brooding love interests, riddled with dark secrets from their pasts, as they overcome the obstacles keeping them apart to fall in love.”

Also read: Warning error: 10 million L.A. residents receive wrong evacuation alert, sparking anger and anxiety

Casting details for the adaptation are yet to be revealed. Ana Huang's Twisted novel series, which began with Twisted Love in 2021 and was followed by Twisted Games, Twisted Hate, and Twisted Lies, has garnered global acclaim, selling over 12 million copies worldwide. The debut book reportedly spent an impressive 60 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and has been translated into multiple languages.

Popular with “BookTok” community on TikTok

As reported by Variety, the series enjoys immense popularity within TikTok’s BookTok community, where users share book-related videos, including reviews, discussions, and recommendations. The hashtag “#TwistedSeries” has surpassed 2 billion views, while “#AnaHuang” boasts over 1 billion views. Ana Huang, the author behind the best-selling novel, has published 13 novels across four different series, collectively selling over 18 million copies worldwide.