Angelina Jolie confesses how she 'lied' just to get...'

Angelina Jolie recently dropped a surprising confession: she “lied” to land the role of opera legend Maria Callas in her upcoming biopic. With no prior singing experience, the Hollywood star boldly told director Pablo Larrain she could hold a tune, doing whatever it took to secure the part. Angelina Jolie reflects on a past comment that affected her singing confidence while preparing for her role as Maria Callas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

With the film already racking up a Golden Globe nomination, it’s safe to say Jolie is setting her sights on another big stage—this time for the Academy Awards in March 2025. Her role in the film may just be the ticket to an Oscar nomination, but we’ll have to wait and see if the stars align.

Angelina Jolie admits she ‘lied’ to get role in Maria

During a conversation at the Palm Springs Film Festival, Jolie in conversation with Variety revealed how a past comment about her vocal skills nearly silenced her, but she pushed through. The actress recently took center stage as the leading lady in director Pablo Larraín's biopic of opera singer Maria Callas, which reimagines the diva's final days.

Also read: Candace Owens weighs in on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit: ‘Money is on…’

“I had never sung,” Jolie said. “I had somebody once tell me I couldn’t sing or be a little dismissive when I was singing once, and it really shut me down. I never told anybody, but it was part of my life that I just blocked."

She recalled how Pablo offered her the role and asked whether she could sing, “I lied,” the maleficent actress said. "Can you ride a horse?’ ‘Yes.’ Obviously, nobody can sing like Maria. No one. But I’ll do my best.”

Angelina Jolie's advice: Live fully, take risks

The actress, who recently finalised her divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt after eight long years of an 'ugly' legal battle, also shared advice for aspiring actors: it's not just about chasing the next role but living life to the fullest. “There’s a lot to focus on just having a career — if you love theater, you can do readings at home in your pajamas," she said.

“You don’t have to get that job. Find the ways to just live as an artist, be around artists, but also live a very full life.”

Also read: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez never stoop to ‘nasty picking’ during divorce settlement: Here's why

Earlier during a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter Jolie opened up about taking intense singing lessons, which helped her rediscover her voice. She spoke candidly about how life experiences, such as childbirth and loss, can change one's voice and how the opportunity to train for this role was a healing process for her. Jolie also discussed the challenges women face in the entertainment industry, particularly in terms of finding support and fully expressing their talents.