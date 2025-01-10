Candace Owens weighs in on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit: ‘Money is on…’

Conservative figurehead Candace Owens, never one to shy away from voicing her opinions, has weighed in on the recent drama involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. On the January 8 episode of her Candace YouTube show, she made it clear that she wasn’t a fan of the actress or the situation surrounding the controversy. In her YouTube show, Candace Owens expressed disdain for Blake Lively, labelling her as insincere and 'not a good person.' (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)(AP)

Owens states Lives is ‘not a good person’

On her show, she said, “Blake Lively is not a good person. Do not let [the lawsuit] distract you from the fact that she is not a kind person. She’s a modern feminist.” She asserted that it is possible that the Gossip Girl is the one leading a smear campaign of Baldoni. Owens questioned Lively did not “file a lawsuit” and instead “went to a civil rights thing” and “gave it to The New York Times.” She added, “Was this just a way to salvage her reputation?”

She then went on to share a personal encounter with Lively from the time Lively worked as an intern at Glamour. Owens reminisced that her editor said the actor was the “most difficult” and “rudest” person she ever "worked with,” as reported by the OK! Magazine. She further stated, “People know this behind the scenes. She’s a bit of a brat.”

Owens bets on Lively being ‘wrong’

Owens didn’t hold back in her criticism of Lively, referring to the actress’s actions in the drama as “modern feminism on steroids.” She described Lively as “remarkably unlikeable” for her role in the controversy, accusing her of playing the victim in a way that seemed insincere. She shared, “Amber Heard returned and gave a statement,” I think after allegedly pooping on Johnny Depp’s bed, she should sit this one down.”

She concluded by stating that she believes that Baldoni will win the lawsuit as she bet her “money is on Blake Lively being wrong.”