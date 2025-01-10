Tom Hanks' Pacific Palisades home nearly escapes devastating LA wildfires, his son says, ‘Pray for the…’

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Pacific Palisades home, valued at $26 million, has remarkably withstood the devastating Los Angeles wildfire that has been ravaging the area. Purchased by the Hollywood power couple in 2010, their home narrowly escaped the dangerous flames, a testament to its resilience and the ongoing battle against the uncontrollable wildfires threatening the region. tom Hanks' Pacific Palisades house escapes flames as nearby properties are destroyed. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tom Hank’s son speaks out about the LA wildfires

While Hank’s home was miraculously untouched by the ravaging fires devouring the neighbourhoods in LA, the cliffside home right above his was burned to ashes. The actor’s home comprises four-bedroom and five-bathroom, as reported by Page Six.

His son, Chet Hanks took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note about the crisis the city is facing. He wrote, “The neighbourhood I grew up in is burning to the ground rn. Pray for the Palisades.” The current property that Hanks lives in was purchased when Chet was an adult. Their previous residence was a Spanish-style villa which was built in 1929 and situated in the Pacific Palisades. According to the Los Angeles Times, Hanks and Wilson bought the house when they were newlyweds and sold it for $5 million in 2014.

In 1991, the Forrest Gump actor also bought a beach house in Malibu which stretched across 1800 square feet and is reportedly still owned by him.

Several Hollywood A-listed celebrities affected by LA wildfires

The ongoing wildfires have devastated much of Los Angeles, claiming the homes of several high-profile celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, and Leighton Meester and Adam Brody. The Palisades Fire, which started Tuesday morning, was followed by the Eaton and Hurst fires that evening, with flames spreading rapidly through neighbourhoods like Acton and the Hollywood Hills.

As of Thursday, over 1,000 homes and businesses have been destroyed, and roughly 180,000 people were forced to evacuate. Although the evacuation order for the Hollywood Hills has since been lifted, the fires continue to wreak havoc on the region.