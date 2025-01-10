From Paris Hilton to Mandy Moore, here is a list of celebrities lost their home in L.A. fires

Ghastly wildfires raging across Los Angeles have claimed at least five lives, consumed more than 4000 structures, and forced more than 130,000 people to flee their homes as the infernos stretch into their third day. A firefighter battles the fire in the Angeles National Forest near Mt. Wilson as the wildfires burn in the Los Angeles area, during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, U.S. January 9, 2025. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu(REUTERS)

Among those impacted are several Hollywood stars, whose luxury homes have been reduced to ashes.

Here is a list of the celebs affected by the fires:

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton shared on Instagram that her Malibu home was destroyed while she watched the news. “To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking,” she wrote. Hilton’s mid-century beach house, purchased in 2021 for over $8 million, was the site where her son, Phoenix, “took his first steps.”

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore shared videos of smoke-filled skies and destroyed buildings from her Altadena neighbourhood. “This is Altadena. Levelled,” she wrote on Instagram. “My sweet home. I am devastated and gutted for those of us who’ve lost so much.” Moore also noted the loss of her children’s school and favourite restaurants.

Billy Crystal

Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice, lost their home of 45 years. “We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away,” he said.

Cary Elwes

Cary Elwes, star of The Princess Bride, confirmed his Palisades home burned down. “Sadly, we did lose our home, but we are grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire,” he wrote.

Cameron Mathison

Actor Cameron Mathison shared an Instagram video of his destroyed home, walking through the charred remains where it once stood.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Stars of The Hills, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, lost their home to the fires. Pratt shared on Snapchat about evacuating quickly and losing his designer clothes. Montag posted videos of shopping for new bedding and toys.

James Woods

In a CNN interview, James Woods recounted, “One day you’re swimming in the pool, and the next day it’s all gone.” He also helped his 94-year-old neighbour escape the flames.

Melissa Rivers

“That’s it, that’s the end of everything that belonged to my family and the history of it,” Melissa Rivers told CNN.

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Ricki Lake, and Jhené Aiko are the other names who also lost their homes to satisfy the LA Blazes' hunger.