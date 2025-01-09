Paris Hilton is ‘heartbroken’ after seeing Malibu home ‘burn to the ground’ in Palisades Fire

Paris Hilton was left “heartbroken beyond words” after seeing “home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV” due to the ongoing Pacific Palisades fires. Paris Hilton is heartbroken as Malibu's home burns during live coverage of Pacific Palisades fires. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The 43-year-old entrepreneur and activist shared the devastating news on Wednesday, posting, “Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.”

“This home was where we built so many precious memories,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Hilton expressed gratitude for her family’s safety

The post included a clip from ABC 7, a Los Angeles news station, which showed a reporter surveying the extensive damage along the Pacific Coast Highway. The fire, which initially broke out on Tuesday, January 7, rapidly engulfed homes in its path, including Hilton’s residence.

“It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she continued.

Hilton shares two children with her husband, entrepreneur Carter Reum. Their son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, was born via surrogate in January 2023, followed by their daughter, London Marilyn Hilton Reum, in November 2023.

“The loss is overwhelming, but my heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heart aches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses,” she wrote.

Hilton also noted that her 11:11 Media Impact Team had begun reaching out to nonprofit organizations to provide assistance to those affected. “We’re committed to offering help as soon as possible and making a meaningful difference for those who need it most,” she shared.

While lauding the firefighters and first responders and calling them “true heroes” for risking their lives to protect others, Hilton urged residents to “stay safe and follow evacuation orders.”

“Let’s protect one another and hold onto hope that these fires will soon be contained. … Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight. You never know when everything could change,” she added.

As of penning this article, over 11,800 acres had burned, with the blaze remaining at 0% containment. The LA County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the death toll had risen to five.