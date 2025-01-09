Los Angeles wildfires: 5 dead in ‘out-of-control’ blazes, evacuated celebs await update on fate of luxury homes

United States's Los Angeles, the sprawling city of Southern California and the centre of the country's film and television industry or Hollywood, is battling massive wildfires that not only have several evacuated celebrities awaiting word on whether their homes survived the flames but have also killed at least five people and reduced many structures to rubble, levelling entire blocks. A person folds a flag after lowering it from the flagpole outside his burning cousin's house as powerful winds fueling devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area force people to evacuate, at the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California,(REUTERS)

The wildfires began on Tuesday at the upscale Pacific Palisades enclave, which houses multi-million dollar residences in the Santa Monica Mountains. The wildfires then spread to Altadena’s Eaton Canyon, and firefighters are now reportedly battling to douse three major out-of-control blazes that have killed at least five people. Track Los Angeles wildfires LIVE updates

Los Angeles wildfires | What to know

How it started: Two large wildfires erupted in Los Angeles on Tuesday, causing widespread destruction and chaos. The fires tore through Pacific Palisades and Altadena’s Eaton Canyon, engulfing homes, triggering evacuations, and disrupting the lives of thousands of residents.

Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a building on Sunset Boulevard amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.(AFP)

The fire in Pacific Palisades started around 10:30 am (local time) and quickly spread, consuming 4.6 square miles of land. Thick smoke filled the sky, visible across the city, and some residents in Venice Beach, about 10 kilometers away, reported seeing flames on the horizon. By Wednesday, the fires consumed a total of about 42 square miles (108 square kilometers) — nearly the size of the entire city of San Francisco, according to an Associated Press report.

5 killed: Death toll from wildfires in Los Angeles area has risen to five, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Thousands of firefighters have been battling the flames, with winds briefly stopping aircraft from dumping water from above until they were able to resume flights.

At least 70,000 people were ordered to evacuate, a number that has been increasing as evacuation orders were continually being issued, officials cited in an AP report said.

The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.(AP)

More than 1,000 structures were destroyed till the last update in this report, and many people were injured in the fires, including first responders, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.

Images of the devastation from wildfires showed luxurious homes that collapsed in a whirlwind of flaming embers. Swimming pools were also seen blackened with soot, while tyres of sports cars melted.

Celebrities among thousands evacuated: The Pacific Palisades neighborhood where fire broke is a hillside area along the coast housing residences of celebrities, some of whom had to be rescued in the wildfires. Hollywood stars, including Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore and James Woods, had to evacuate their homes and some of them are said to be awaiting a word on whether their residences survived the fire or not.

The Oscar nominations are also being delayed two days to Jan. 19 and the film academy has extended the voting window to accommodate members affected by the fires.

Other stars who have residences in the area include Adam Sandler, Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

Mandy Moore, whose house is located in Altadena neighborhood near Pasadena, said her family evacuated too and has since tried to shield her kids from the “immense sadness and worry” that she currently feels. “Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too,” she said in a post.

“So gutted for the destruction and loss,” Moore posted in her Instagram story, adding, “Don't know if our place made it.”

Emmy and Golden Globes awarde James Woods posted on Tuesday footage of flames burning through bushes and past palm trees on a hill near his house.

Another celebrity, Jamie Lee Curtis, said Wednesday on Instagram that her family is safe, but she suggested her neighborhood and possibly her home is on fire. She said many of her friends lost their homes. “It's a terrifying situation and I'm grateful to the firefighters and all of the good Samaritans who are helping people get out of the way of the blaze," she said.

The Palisades fire also destroyed the historic ranch house that belonged to Hollywood legend Will Rogers. It was among multiple structures destroyed at both Will Rogers State Historic Park and Topanga State Park. The historic Topanga Ranch Motel, built by William Randolph Hearst in 1929, also got destroyed.