Los Angeles wildfire live: Palisades fire destroy homes, cars in Malibu
Los Angeles Wildfire Live Updates: Massive wildfires tore across the United States' Los Angeles areas, resulting in tens of thousands of residents being forced to flee their homes and firefighters constantly battling with the flames. Officials are preparing for the situation to worsen, The Associated Press reported. The wildfire that broke out on Tuesday evening near a nature preserve in the foothills northeast of LA spread even faster due to the windy atmosphere....Read More
Meanwhile, another fire which started hours earlier ripped through the city's Pacific Palisades area, a hillside region along the coast lining with celebrity residences.
Traffic snarls on the Palisades Drive proved as a blockade for emergency vehicles, who couldn't get through to their destination.
Visuals from across LA showed the destruction of nearly 3,000 acres of land in the area, with residents struggling to breath amid evacuation sounds in the region.
Additionally, officials in Malibu have also asked all the residents to prepare to evacuate their homes to escape from the rapidly spreading wildfire, the New York Times reported.
Los Angeles wildfire | Key points
- A wildfire ripped across an upscale section, Pacific Palisades, of Los Angeles amid a fierce windstorm in Southern California, destroying thousands of acres of land.
- Tens of thousands of residents fled their homes to save their lives from the fast-moving Palisades fire.
- Several expensive cars including models of BMWs, Tesla and Mercedes were destroyed in the fire as firefighters used bulldozers to make way.
- Los Angeles Fire department chief Kristin Crowley, according to AP, said that despite the chaotic evacuation, there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.
- Hundreds of fighters rushed to the area, battling with the wild blaze from both the ground and the air.
- Acting Mayor and Los Angeles City Council president Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced that the American city has declared a state of emergency over the fire.
Los Angeles wildfire live: Around 26,000 people under threat from blaze
Fire chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department, Kristin Crowley, said that nearly 26,000 people in more than 10,000 households and more than 13,000 structures are under threat from the blaze.
Evacuation orders in the region are underway as scores of residents flee their homes on foot to protect themselves from the fast-moving wildfire.
Los Angeles wildfire live: Rose Bowl sports stadium shelter site for larger animals
The Rose Bowl sports stadium in Pasadena, Calif, has been picked as an evacuation site for large animals, offering shelter to pet owners seeking security of their horses and other livestock amid the Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles, the LA county sheriff's department was cited by CNN.
Los Angeles wildfire live: List of areas under mandatory evacuation in Eaton fire
According to local TV station KTLA, following are the areas of the Eaton Canyon that are under mandatory evacuation orders:
- East of Altadena Drive
- Kinneloa Canyon Road
- Outpost Lane
- Glen Springs
- Coolidge
- Miranda
- Roosevelt
- Veranda
- Kenclare
- Foxridge
- Canyon Close
- Grand Oak
- North of New York Drive
- East of Altadena Drive
- West of Sierra Madre Villa Avenue
- North of Sierra Madre
- East of Allen
- West of Santa Anita Drive
- In Arcadia – North of Orange Grove/Rosemead Boulevard; East of Lake Avenue; West of Michillinda Avenue
Los Angeles wildfire live: New wildfire erupts in Eaton Canyon, say reports
A new wildfire has erupted in the Eaton Canyon area near Altadena, prompting residents to evacuate as high winds added to the increased tensions in southern California, local LA television station KTLA reported.
Los Angeles wildfire live: CAL fire official says 'no possibility of containment'
David Acuna, battalion chief and public information officer with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire), told CNN that there is no possibility of containing the blaze because of the presence of high winds.
He said that CAL is "mostly concerned with ensuring that all people get out of the area because life safety is the most important part, and we're helping people to plan so that their pets and livestock also have a safe shelter."
Los Angeles wildfire live: Evacuation orders issued for Sylmar fire
Officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for the Sylmar fire, also known as the Hurst fire, as two more fires erupted in the region, Los Angeles' local television station KTLA reported.
According to CAL Fire (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection), the Hurst fire has now grown to 500 acres, prompting evacuations in the nearby region of Santa Clarita. A CNN report said that seven areas are under evacuation order, while two others are under warning.
Los Angeles wildfire live: Over 30,000 residents have evacuated their homes
As the wildfire tore through Pacific Palisades area between the beach towns of Santa Monica and Malibu in Los Angeles, more than 30,000 people evacuated their homes, with the blaze spreading rapidly in the region.
Numerous homes and buildings have been destroyed and nearly 3,000 acres of land were burned in the upscale town.
Los Angeles wildfire live: California attorney general warns against illegal price hikes
California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday warned people against price gouging, a practice where customers are charged at an unfair or unreasonable price and especially during high demand.
Price gouging is reportedly illegal during a state of emergency.
As high winds and dry conditions increase the intensity of the Palisades Fire, I urge Southern Californians to listen to communication from officials and keep safe. California’s price gouging law protects people impacted by an emergency from illegal price gouging on housing, gas, food, and other essential supplies,” Bonta's statement was cited by CNN.
Los Angeles wildfire live: Apocalyptic visuals emerge in viral videos
Scary visuals from the Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades wildfire emerged in viral videos, showing several houses and vehicles engulfed in flames.
California Governor Gavin Newsom had declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, saying that the worst was yet to come.
Los Angeles wildfire live: Over 1,400 firefighters battling blaze, says California Gov
California Governor Gavin Newsom took to X and informed that more than 1,400 firefighting personnel and hundreds of other prepositioned assets are fighting the fast-moving blaze.
"Thank you to our first responders quickly jumping into these firefights," he wrote.
Los Angeles wildfire live: All Malibu residents asked to prepare for evacuation
Regardless of any evacuation order, all Malibu residents have been asked to prepare to evacuate anyways. The city warned that it was a “critical time to prepare for the unpredictable and rapidly changing nature of the fire", CNN reported.
Los Angeles wildfire live: Rapid-moving blaze destroys cars, houses
Several dozens of cars and houses have been destroyed in the fast-moving blaze across Los Angeles, with the fire entering several parts of the city. Santa Monica, Bert, Sylmar and many other counties are battling with the wildfire.
Los Angeles wildfire live: Massive wildfire rips through Pacific Palisades
A dangerous wildfire torn through a Los Angeles suburb, levelling homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee. The blaze, which destroyed nearly 3,000 acres (1,200 hectares) of land in the Pacific Palisades area, so far, is rapidly spreading.