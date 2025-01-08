Los Angeles wildfire live updates: A home engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire in California's Pasadena.

Los Angeles Wildfire Live Updates: Massive wildfires tore across the United States' Los Angeles areas, resulting in tens of thousands of residents being forced to flee their homes and firefighters constantly battling with the flames. Officials are preparing for the situation to worsen, The Associated Press reported. The wildfire that broke out on Tuesday evening near a nature preserve in the foothills northeast of LA spread even faster due to the windy atmosphere....Read More

Meanwhile, another fire which started hours earlier ripped through the city's Pacific Palisades area, a hillside region along the coast lining with celebrity residences.

Traffic snarls on the Palisades Drive proved as a blockade for emergency vehicles, who couldn't get through to their destination.

Visuals from across LA showed the destruction of nearly 3,000 acres of land in the area, with residents struggling to breath amid evacuation sounds in the region.

Additionally, officials in Malibu have also asked all the residents to prepare to evacuate their homes to escape from the rapidly spreading wildfire, the New York Times reported.

Los Angeles wildfire | Key points