Luxury mansion listed for 288 crore seen ablaze amid Los Angeles wildfires. Video

A luxury mansion listed on Zillow, a popular U.S.-based online real estate marketplace, for $35 million (approximately ₹288 crore) was seen engulfed in flames in a viral video amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. The dramatic footage captures the devastating impact of the fires that have ravaged the city since Tuesday. The house was listed on Zillow on $35 million. (Instagram/@maddzak)

The video captured from a distance reveals a sprawling mansion engulfed in flames with towering walls of fire surrounding the palisade, illustrating the devastating impact of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Take a look at the video:

Wildfires wreak havoc in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, home to the United States' iconic film and television industry, Hollywood, has been severely impacted by wildfires sweeping through neighbourhoods—Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Altadena, and the Hollywood Hills. The blazes, driven by strong, dry Santa Ana winds, have claimed at least five lives and forced over 100,000 people to evacuate.

The fires have destroyed approximately 1,500 structures and scorched over 42 square miles (108 square kilometers)—an area almost equivalent to the size of San Francisco. Among the affected properties are several celebrity homes in the Pacific Palisades and the Hollywood Hills.

The region’s prolonged dry conditions, with Southern California receiving minimal rainfall since early May, have created the perfect environment for the wildfires to spread rapidly. Winds have intensified the inferno, making it challenging for firefighters to contain the flames.

The ongoing wildfires in California have left vast areas resembling a "bombed" landscape as the blazes continued into a fourth consecutive day on Friday. Firefighters have been battling tirelessly to contain the infernos.

According to The Associated Press, one neighbourhood was reduced to mere street outlines, with every house destroyed by the flames. Another neighbourhood resembled a "patchwork" of surviving homes interspersed with those already consumed by the fire.

As evacuees began returning to their neighbourhoods, they were met with the devastating aftermath of the wildfires. Charred timbers marked the spots where buildings once stood, and a burnt-out outdoor fireplace stood beside a swimming pool, its water turned brackish from soot. A married couple was seen surveying the smouldering remains of their home, while another individual, shielding the face with an arm, stood beside a house reduced to a “bombed” shell.