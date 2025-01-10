Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LA wildfires: Latest blaze erupts in Kenneth, spreads across 960 acres within hours | What we know

ByHT News Desk
Jan 10, 2025 11:08 AM IST

The Kenneth fire, which erupted on Thursday, has engulfed 960 acres, threatening homes in Calabases.

Latest in the series of devastating wildfires erupting across and around Los Angeles in US’ California is the Kenneth fire which broke out on Thursday afternoon and spread rapidly through the night. The fire, which started at Los Angeles and Ventura counties’ border, has engulfed 960 acres of area, said a Los Angeles Times report. Several homes in posh Calabases and Hidden Hills areas are at the risk of burning, the report added.

Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, January 9, 2025.(AP)
Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, January 9, 2025.(AP)

The fire is still rapidly spreading through open spaces amid continued efforts by firefighters on the scene to contain it, said the report.

The fire called for urgent evacuation orders. However, Los Angeles county sent a countywide evacuation order to around 9.6 million people erroneously while it was meant only for areas near the Kenneth fire, reported news agency Reuters. The corrected order has been sent.

California Governor shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of a chopper transporting water to douse the Kenneth fire. He captioned the post, “First responders are rapidly responding to the #KennethFire — transporting water from Pepperdine University's Recycled Water Irrigation Reservoir via helicopter to firefighters on the ground in Calabasas. Multiple water refills in just a matter of minutes.”

“We are expecting this fire to rapidly spread due to high winds,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, according to a report by news agency Associated Press.

Damage so far

So far, seven people have lost their lives to the many wildfires that have erupted across the state of California in the last three days and over 10,000 structures, including homes, apartment buildings, offices and more have been destroyed, said the AP report.

The unabated wildfires have burned entire neighbourhoods down to charred timbers, show devastating and apocalyptic visuals from the spot. Satellite pictures from LA before and after the wildfires paint a sorry picture of the extent of the damage caused.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On