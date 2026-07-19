20 missing, five rescued after boat sinks in Indonesia

Rescuers on Saturday evening found five survivors, including a 7-year-old girl, from a passenger boat that sank earlier in the week in eastern Indonesia waters and were searching for 20 other people still missing.
The KM Nurul Salsa, which was carrying 78 passengers and crew, experienced engine failure and sank Wednesday about 43 nautical miles (79 kilometres) from the port in the Selayar Islands, in South Sulawesi Province.
The five survivors were found late Saturday afloat, clinging to a fish trap belonging to a local fisherman, Muhammad Arif Anwar, head of the Makassar Search and Rescue Office, said in a statement. At least one person is known to have died from the accident.