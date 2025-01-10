Los Angeles wildfires: Death toll reaches 10 as fires rage on

The death toll from the wildfires in Los Angeles in United States' California has reached 10, according to county coroner’s office cited in a news agency Associated Press report. In an aerial view, destroyed homes are seen as the Palisades Fire continues to burn on January 09, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California.(Getty Images via AFP)

The series of fires that started spreading on Tuesday continue to ravage southern California, leaving a trail of devastation across the Los Angeles area, which is home to America's film industry ‘Hollywood’.

While the exact death toll remains unclear, it is expected to rise as rescue teams search the rubble.

Also Read: California wildfire: Burning Los Angeles looks ‘apocalyptic’ in scary visuals

Firefighters are still battling multiple blazes fueled by strong winds, leading to widespread destruction, loss of life, and displacement, including some Hollywood celebrities who resided at the plush areas and have lost their residences to the fires.

With over 10,000 structures burned, authorities have been working tirelessly to contain the flames.

Many of the towering fires began Tuesday were driven by powerful dry winds called ‘Santa Ana’, which gusted to hurricane-like speeds of more than 70 mph (112 kph) at some spots.

The winds dropped Thursday, but the National Weather Service warned that even the reduced gusts could still spread fire rapidly and the wind is expected to strengthen again Thursday evening, an AP report said, adding that another round of strong winds may form Tuesday.

Pasadena, Altadena, Palisades worst hit

The worst hit in the Los Angeles wildfires were posh hilly coastal neighborhood Pacific Palisades, dotted with celebrity houses, Pasadena and Altadena. Over 5,300 structures have been damaged or destroyed in Pacific Palisades, making it the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history.

Dozens of blocks were flattened to smoldering rubble, with only the outlines of homes and their chimneys left.

Over 30 square miles (77 square kilometers) burned in Pacific Palisades.

The Eaton Fire north of Pasadena charred more than 5,000 structures, which includes homes, apartment or commercial buildings and vehicles. Five school campuses in Altadena were substantially damaged and more than 21 square miles (54 square kilometers) were scorched.