Localities look ‘bombed’, houses charred: Aftermath of California wildfires as seen from above
Major wildfires have been raging in the Los Angeles area of United States' California since Tuesday.
Huge areas affected by the ongoing wildfires in United States' California seemed as if these had been “bombed,” even as fires continued for a third consecutive day on Thursday and firefighters struggled to put out the blazes.
Click here for live updates
One of the neighbourhoods, as per The Associated Press, could only be recognised by the outlines of its streets, as every house there had been destroyed by the flames. A second neighbourhood, on the other hand, appeared like a “patchwork” of standing houses and the ones already gone.
Meanwhile, people returning to areas from where they were evacuated, witnessed charred timbers of what previously were buildings, while the wreckage of a home and charred outdoor fireplace stood next to a swimming pool; the water in the pool had turned brackish from soot. A married couple was spotted looking at the remains of their smoldering home. Another person, with their arm covering their face, stood next to a home resembling a “bombed” structure.
Also Read | California wildfires: ‘Apocalyptic’ fires continue, over 4,000 structures gone; toll likely to rise
All around Los Angeles, there were scenes of flames everywhere, as several localities continued to burn unabated. Amid the devastation, people had no option but to go about their lives, as they rode past the flames, while others walked past burning houses.
In addition to the wildfires already burning in the area, another blaze, dubbed “Kenneth Fire” by authorities, began, popping up on the boundary of the Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Officials have issued mandatory evacuation orders.
Also Read | California wildfire: Burning Los Angeles looks ‘apocalyptic’ in scary visuals
“The Los Angeles Fire Department is issuing a Mandatory Evacuation Order for an immediate evacuation order for all residents within this area,” the fire department said in an alert.