California wildfires: ‘Apocalyptic’ fires continue, over 4,000 structures gone; toll likely to rise | 10 points

Firefighters continue to battle a series of major wildfires that have killed at least five people in the Los Angeles area of United States' California. Officials are hoping the firefighters would make progress in controlling the blazes as ferocious winds that drove the flames were not expected to be “as powerful” during the day. Firefighters work the scene as an apartment building burns during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles county, California. (AFP)

Here's the latest on California wildfires:

1. A new fire began near the West Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, leading to more evacuations. The fire department has issued orders for the “Kenneth Fire.”

2. According to Sheriff Robert Luna of the Los Angeles County, officials plan to a curfew around the two major fires that would be in place from 6 pm on Thursday until 6 am the next day.

3. The curfews will only affect the “heavily impacted” areas, Luna said, adding that authorities were looking primarily at the mandatory evacuation zones.

4. Los Angeles County fire chief Anthony Marrone said the Eaton area fire has destroyed over 4,000 structures, including homes, apartment buildings, commercial buildings or even vehicles.

5. President Joe Biden called these “the worst fires ever to hit Los Angeles” and declared having approved additional funding for California.

6. On Biden's directions, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) head Deanne Criswell will hear from officials and firefighters to assess the immediate damage.

7. The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

8. The fires in the Pasadena, Eaton and Sunset are still to be doused, while in Hurst, 10 per cent of the fire has been controlled.

9. While five fatalities have been reported so far, the exact toll remained unclear, but was expected to rise.

10. Many of the fires began on Tuesday, driven by powerful Santa Ana winds.