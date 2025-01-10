Menu Explore
‘Zero per cent contained': Two major Los Angeles fires continue to devastate region

ByHT News Desk
Jan 10, 2025 12:42 AM IST

Out of the five fires currently blazing through Los Angeles and its surrounding areas, fires in Eaton and the Palisades have not been contained yet

Zero per cent of the two major fires in Eaton and the Pacific Palisades, devastating the Los Angeles region in the US, have contained, reported news agency AFP on Thursday.

Fires in Eaton and the Pacific Palisades have not been contained at all despite efforts from the LA fire department(Robyn Beck / AFP)
Fires in Eaton and the Pacific Palisades have not been contained at all despite efforts from the LA fire department(Robyn Beck / AFP)

Three more fires also continue to rage, the Hurst fire has been 10 per cent contained and the Lidia fire 40 per cent contained on Thursday morning, reported CBS News.

There is no information currently available on the containment of the fifth fire named Sunset, which is located next to the famed Hollywood Hills. On Thursday, evacuation orders for the area were finally lifted after being imposed the day before due to concerns of the fire spreading further.

Also Read: ‘Flames consumed dreams’: Despair engulfs Los Angeles wildfire survivors

Two fires were were active earlier, called Woodley and Olivas, have been contained, authorities confirmed to the BBC.

The LA county fire chief Anthony Marrone told AFP that though the fire in Eaton county had not been contained, the spread of the fire had significantly stopped due to reduced winds.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass stated, "The winds continue to be of a historic nature... this is absolutely an unprecedented, historic firestorm."

Also Read: 'Armageddon': Los Angeles wildfires kill 5, wipe out homes, businesses worth billions | 10 points

LA fires updates

Ever since the fires first began on Tuesday, more than 1.8 lakh people have been placed under evacuation orders. A National Weather Service (NWS) bulletin noted that there was potential for “significant fire growth” with new or ongoing fires from Thursday to Friday.

“We are far from out of the woods,” Ariel Cohen, a meteorologist at the NWS LA office told CNN. “That window of time when the winds have decreased in many areas is quickly coming to a close.”

Five people have been confirmed to be dead, though county sheriff Robert Luna has said that the number is likely to increase. 2,000 structures have been destroyed in the raging fires and thousands of people have been displaced.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
