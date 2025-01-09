'Armageddon': Los Angeles wildfires kill 5, wipe out homes, businesses worth billions | 10 points

Ferocious winds that drove wildfires in the United States' city of Los Angeles have relatively calmed, allowing firefighters to make progress in their operations to douse the inferno. The wildfires, which have left a trail of destruction, killed five people and affected the evacuation of thousands of LA residents, including celebrities and Hollywood stars.

Firefighters work the scene as an apartment building burns during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles county, California.(AFP)