Megyn Kelly shreds LA fire chief for prioritising ‘diversity’ over disaster management

Megyn Kelly tore into Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley for paying more importance to “diversity” instead of disaster management. During Wednesday's episode of her SiriusXM talk show, the 54-year-old also aimed at the city's Mayor Karen Bass as Pacific Palisades wildfire continues to wreak havoc. Megyn Kelly speaks during a campaign rally by Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 4, 2024. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon(REUTERS)

Megyn Kelly blasts LA's woke fire chief for prioritising ‘diversity’ over disaster management

“LA's fire chief has made not filling the fire hydrants top priority, but diversity,” the 54-year-old said in a scathing rant on The Megyn Kelly Show. “Diversity is at least among the top priorities for the department. Her name is Kristin Crowley,” she added.

Kelly pointed out that ever since Crowley was appointed as the fire chief in 2022, she has aimed to “make the fire department more diverse.” The former Fox News host referred to reports about the firefighters running out of water as hydrants began to dry. (Read More: Los Angeles firefighters running out of water as…)

“Who gives a s**t if the fire chief is gay?” Kelly exclaimed while in disbelief over the poor fire management. “I'm sorry, who gives a flying fig about who she likes to sleep with? Can you fight the f**king fires, madam?” she continued, adding, “That's the relevant question. We don't care about your lady parts, and we don't care who you want having access to them.”

The former NBC correspondent reiterated her point, asking Crowley, “Can you fight fires? Can you make sure there's water in the fire hydrants?” “This was foreseeable and what we are seeing: largely preventable,” Kelly continued, adding, “It is unbelievable what is happening in California right now. An American jewel of a city is in ashes.”