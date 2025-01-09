Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass under fire for response to raging wildfires

In the wake of catastrophic wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles, claiming over 1,500 properties - including several celebrity homes - and forcing more than 100,000 residents to evacuate, Mayor Karen Bass is facing mounting criticism for her leadership during the crisis. California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tour the downtown business district of Pacific Palisades as the Palisades Fire continues to burn.(AFP Photo)

On Wednesday, as Bass returned from a trip abroad to witness the aftermath of the destruction, she was met with tough questions from a reporter and appeared stone-faced when asked about the ongoing situation. The scene highlighted the growing tension surrounding her handling of the disaster.

In the early hours of the wildfires, Bass took to social media to express her intention to declare a state of emergency and urged residents to evacuate from the danger zones. However, she was not in the country while making those posts, reports the Los Angeles Times.

As the firestorm intensifies, questions have arisen regarding her actions - or lack thereof - when it came to preparedness and emergency response.

Criticism of the mayor intensified when reports revealed that crucial firefighting resources were stretched thin. Fire hydrants in affected areas, including Pacific Palisades, reportedly ran dry as first responders fought to control multiple blazes. Local residents have expressed frustration over the lack of water pressure during critical moments, and many are pointing fingers at Bass' office for budget decisions made earlier in her tenure.

The controversy centers around Bass' decision to cut significant funding from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). In the most recent budget cycle, Bass slashed $17 million from LAFD’s funding, leaving the department with $819.6 million for the fiscal year 2023–2024. This reduction follows an earlier proposal to cut as much as $23 million, which was ultimately scaled back after strong opposition from the United Firefighters of Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the city allocated $1.3 billion to address homelessness in Los Angeles, with nearly 65% of that funding - around $837 million- going to support the city’s homeless population. This funding disparity has led to accusations that Bass prioritized homelessness over the safety of residents and the city’s fire services.

Rick Caruso, the real estate mogul and former mayoral candidate, has been particularly vocal in his criticism. Caruso, who lost to Bass in a fiercely contested race, noted that the depletion of fire hydrants during the crisis mirrored conditions one might expect in "third world" countries. Caruso’s own family was directly impacted by the fires, as the blazes destroyed homes in the Brentwood area, including one belonging to his daughter. Forced to evacuate, Caruso emphasized the need for better emergency preparedness.

As the fires continue to burn, the city is grappling with the devastating impacts. Historic buildings, businesses, and homes have been reduced to ashes, leaving thousands displaced. The mayor has pledged to work with state and federal officials to secure additional resources and relief, but for many, the damage has already been done.

The ongoing fire crisis has become a test of Bass' leadership as she faces increased scrutiny and calls for accountability. With parts of the city still under threat from the raging wildfires, residents and critics alike are demanding answers on why critical resources were insufficient to protect their homes, families, and livelihoods.

As Los Angeles battles both the flames and the fallout from Bass’ decisions, the mayor’s political future hangs in the balance.

Ghana mission leading to absence

Officials directed pointed questions at Bass regarding the fire hydrants while she was en route back to Los Angeles from a diplomatic mission in Ghana, Africa. Bass had accepted President Joe Biden’s invitation to join a Presidential Delegation attending the January 7 inauguration of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama as Ghana's President.

The precise time of the Mayor’s departure from Los Angeles remains unclear, but after returning from Ghana, she landed on Wednesday afternoon. Upon her arrival, she shared a video on X, showing her conversation with fire authorities alongside Sen. Alex Padilla and Gov. Gavin Newsom. While her departure time is still uncertain, it is confirmed that she returned on Wednesday.

A video of an altercation shows Bass largely avoiding eye contact when a Sky News reporter asked her if she regretted cutting the Fire Department budget earlier this year and if she needed to apologise to Angelenos for being in Africa.

“Do you owe citizens an apology for being absent while their homes were burning? And do you regret cutting the Fire Department budget by millions of dollars, Madame Mayor?” a Sky News reporter asked her.

"Have you absolutely nothing to say to the citizens today?", he asked further.

Bass continued to gaze at the ground and disregard queries, refusing to acknowledge the reporter.

She took the "fastest route back," Bass said at a late-afternoon press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, adding that she arrived quickly by using a military jet.

"I took the fastest route back, which included being on a military plane, which facilitated our communications," she said, acknowledging that she was thousands of miles away when the first wildfires broke out Tuesday. "So I was able to be on the phone the entire time of the flight."

After the National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for L.A. and Ventura counties, Bass should have scheduled an earlier trip home by Sunday, according to Eric Spiegelman, a Los Feliz resident who was a member of the city's Board of Taxicab Commissioners for a number of years. The advisory issued a warning about "critical fire conditions" and strong and damaging winds, as reported by Los Angeles Times.

On Tuesday, the Palisades fire started at around 10.30 am Zach Seidl, the mayor was "en route" from Ghana around five hours later. Wildfires started or expanded throughout Altadena, Pasadena, Malibu, and Sylmar within the next several hours. According to Seidl, Bass flew to Washington, DC, on a military plane, and then boarded a commercial aircraft from there.

Bass and her colleagues continued to provide updates on the wildfires until mid-morning Wednesday, stating that helicopters were once again sprinkling water on the Pacific Palisades blaze. Crowley and Police Chief Jim McDonnell represented the city when they briefed President Biden on the Santa Monica fires.

Bass returned to Los Angeles around 1 pm to explore the Pacific Palisades with US Senator Padilla and Governor Gavin Newsom, reported by Los Angeles Times.