Mexican president hits back at Trump, suggests new name for United States

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took a brutal swipe at Donald Trump following his proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico to “Gulf of America.” On Wednesday, the 62-year-old politely declined the offer and proposed calling the United States “America Mexicana,” which translates to Mexican America in English. Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum shows a 1661 world map showing the Americas and the Gulf of Mexico in response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments about renaming the body of water, during a press conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, in this photo distributed on January 8, 2025. Presidencia de Mexico/Handout via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

Claudia Sheinbaum hits back at Donald Trump over ‘Gulf of America’ proposal

Sheinbaum's scathing remark came after the President-elect said during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday that he would rename the Gulf of Mexico after the United States because it has “a beautiful ring” to it. “That covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America. What a beautiful name, and it’s appropriate,” Trump added.

ALSO READ: Biden bans medical debt from credit reports, removes $49 billion in unpaid bills

During her daily briefing on Wednesday, Sheinbaum dismissed Trump's threat, saying, “Obviously, the Gulf of Mexico is a name recognized by the United Nations.” She then gestured to a 1607 map on which the United States was emblazoned with the name “America Mexicana.” “Why don't we call it America Mexicana? It sounds pretty, no? Isn't that true?” she said.

“Since 1607, the Constitution of Apatzingán was of America Mexicana, so let’s call it America Mexicana,” the president of Mexico added. She also shot down Trump's claim that Mexico is run by drug cartels. “Because I know I will be asked, I think that yesterday, President Trump was misinformed, with all due respect to President Trump,” Sheinbaum said.

ALSO READ: Republicans slam Biden as 9/11 terrorists set to escape death penalty: ‘This is an abomination’

She went on to say, “Because I believe they informed him that in Mexico, Felipe Calderón was still governing, and García Luna,” referring to the former Mexican president and his Secretary of Public Security, who was sentenced last year to over 38 years for taking bribes from the Sinaloa drug cartel. “But no. In Mexico, the people govern,” Sheinbaum added.