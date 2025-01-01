Republicans slam Biden as 9/11 terrorists set to escape death penalty: ‘This is an abomination’

Republican lawmakers tore into Joe Biden following a military appeals court ruling that allowed three 9/11 terrorists to escape death penalties. On Tuesday, a judge shot down the Pentagon's challenge to their plea deal. The ruling left the victims' families devastated as their decades-long hope for justice met a tragic ending. U.S. President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 31, 2024. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno(REUTERS)

GOP lawmakers slam Joe Biden as 9/11 terrorists set to escape death penalties

In the wake of the appeals court ruling, GOP lawmaker Mike Lawler slammed the president for allowing such a plea deal to take place under his administration. “This is an abomination. The fact that Joe Biden allowed these plea deals to happen on his watch is unforgivable,” the New York representative wrote on X.

ALSO READ: Ivanka Trump spotted with husband Jared Kushner at Jeff Bezos' party in Aspen

“Nearly 3,000 families will never be the same because of 9/11 — they have the right to see those responsible for their suffering face the death penalty,” he added. Meanwhile, Rep-elect Dereck Schmidt called the Biden administration the “worst in American history.”

Former NYPD detective and outgoing Rep. Anthony D’Esposito echoed similar sentiments, writing on X, “Last week, Biden saved the lives of 37/40 death row inmates. Now, his admin’s reckless incompetence may result in a sweetheart deal for architects of 9/11. Biden is fundamentally anti-victim & pro-criminal — totally backwards.”

ALSO READ: US reporter says 2024's most underreported story was Biden's ‘cognitive decline’

On Tuesday, the families of those affected by the 9/11 tragedy called out the ruling a “disaster.” “We are 100 percent against the plea deal. The whole process has been a disaster,” said Sally Regenhard, whose firefighter son, Christian, was killed responding to the attacks, per New York Post. She added that the terrorist “should have been tried at the scene of the crime.”