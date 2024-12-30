CBS News reporter says 2024's most underreported story was Biden's ‘cognitive decline’

Joe Biden's “cognitive decline” was this year's most “underreported” story, according to CBS News reporter Jan Crawford. During Sunday's episode of Face the Nation, the 59-year-old argued that stronger reporting on the matter would have had a strong impact on the November election. U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the death of former U.S. President and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100, at the Company House Hotel, in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, December 29, 2024. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno(REUTERS)

Responding to a question from moderator Major Garrett, Crawford said, “Undercovered and underreported, that would be, to me, Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline that became undeniable in the televised debate.” She went on to cite a Washington Post article titled “How the White House Functioned With a Diminished Biden in Charge.”

The reporting alleged that White House officials covered up the president's declining mental health over the years. “And yet he insisted that he could still run for president. We should have much more forcefully questioned whether he was fit for office for another four years, which could have led to a primary for the Democrats,” Crawford continued, adding, “It could have changed the scope of the entire election.”

“Yet still, incredibly, we read in The Washington Post that his advisers are saying that he regrets that he dropped out of the race, that he thinks he could have beaten Trump,” the CBS reporter said of Biden's staffers. “And I think that is either delusional, or they’re gaslighting the American people,” she continued.

Meanwhile, CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa noted that the president previously said he was unwell during his debate with Donald Trump, “and he’s always been fine, and he leaves fine.” “That is his position, the position of many of his top aides as well, even though there is that reporting,” he added.