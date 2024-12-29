Elon Musk says he will ‘go to war’ over H-1B issue as MAGA rift deepens: ‘F**k yourself in the face’

Elon Musk has revealed his strong stance on the H-1B issue in a scathing social media post. The Tesla CEO raged out against an X user Friday amid the growing rift between MAGA supporters over the debate surrounding immigrant workers. Declaring that he will “go to war” over visa reforms, the 53-year-old dropped an F-bomb. Elon Musk says he will 'go to war' over H-1B visa issue

Elon Musk goes nuclear on H-1B critic amid growing MAGA rift

An X user reposted a 2021 video of Musk, where he spoke about SpaceX’s plans for a fully reusable rocket. “Everyone’s basically—without knowing it—they’ve got a mental straight jacket on. They’ll work on optimizing the thing that should simply not exist,” the richest man in the world said at the time.

ALSO READ: Vivek Ramaswamy steps in as Sriram Krishnan's controversial views on immigration spark debate

The user asserted that H-1B visas could be “something that shouldn't exist,” to which Musk replied, “The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B.”

Musk, who is set to co-lead the Department of Government Efficient under the forthcoming Donald Trump administration, warned the user, “Take a big step back and F**K YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

The SpaceX founder's scathing tweet did not sit well among netizens, with former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon seizing the opportunity to call him a “toddler.” “Someone please notify ‘Child Protective Services’- need to do a ‘wellness check’ on this toddler,” he wrote.

ALSO READ: Nikki vs Vivek over foreign worker debate, ‘invest in Americans’, says Indian origin politician

Despite Musk's expletive-filled tweet, the user said, “I personally am the biggest fan of Elon on the planet and I always will be.” However, others were not so forgiving as one commentator said, “You have too much power to behave in Demon Mode with us. It’s terrifying. You can space laser us, or something. Yikes.”