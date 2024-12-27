Nikki vs Vivek over foreign worker debate, ‘invest in Americans’, says Indian origin politician

Nikki Haley tore into Vivek Ramaswamy for claiming American culture is to blame for an increase in foreign-born tech hires. The former United Nations Ambassador took to social media Thursday to slam her onetime GOP presidential primary rival. The duo's opposing views come in the wake of Sriram Krishnan's controversial suggestion to remove country caps for green cards. Nikki Haley blasts Vivek Ramaswamy over foreign worker debate (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP, Mandel NGAN / AFP)

Nikki vs Vivek: Is American culture to blame for foreign-born tech hires?

“There is nothing wrong with American workers or American culture,” Haley wrote in her scathing message shared on X, formerly Twitter. “All you have to do is look at the border and see how many want what we have. We should be investing and prioritizing in Americans, not foreign workers,” she added.

The 52-year-old Republican shared the tweet in response to Ramaswamy's lengthy explanation on why tech giants often hire “foreign-born and first-generation engineers over native Americans.” The 39-year-old businessman's statement came as Krishnan stirred a raging debate online following his controversial immigration views.

Last week, president-elect Donald Trump tapped Krishnan as Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence. Shortly after, Laura Loomer shared his tweet that read, “Anything to remove country caps for green cards/unlock skilled immigration would be huge.” As the investigative journalist expressed concerns that the entrepreneur's views go against the “America First” policy, Ramaswamy came into his defence.

Ramaswamy, who will lead the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk, declared that it “comes down to the c-word: culture.” The Ohio Republican further said, “‘Normalcy’ doesn’t cut it in a hyper-competitive global market for technical talent. And if we pretend like it does, we’ll have our a**es handed to us by China.”