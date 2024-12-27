Sneak peek into Ivanka Trump's chic Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago with DJ Donald Trump

Ivanka Trump celebrated Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago, where her father, President-elect Donald Trump, took on the role of DJ, as told by sources to Page Six. The festive spirit continued into Christmas night, with Ivanka sharing a stunning photo on social media. She dazzled in a one-shoulder, form-fitting black dress adorned with a dramatic white flower print, capturing the essence of holiday glamour at the exclusive club. Ivanka Trump marked Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago, where Donald Trump entertained as DJ. (@IvankaTrump/X)

Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago

A spy revealed to Page Six that Ivanka entered her dad’s private Christmas party in a “form-fitting, below-the-knee, all-white dress with bare shoulders, but long sleeves” at the Palm Beach club. She was reportedly accompanied by her husband, Jared Kushner and and their three children.

The insider shared with the outlet, “Melania wore a perfectly fitted chic black pantsuit with discrete jewellery and her large diamond wedding ring.” A source revealed that the tickets to the party went out for a whopping $ 350 a pop.

Regarding who was there at the gathering and who was not, the insider said, “No Elon, no Don Jr. and his gf, no Eric and Lara Trump… the family arrived at 7:30 p.m. and left at 9:00 p.m.” However, Trump Jr. and Anderson were spotted at the family Christmas celebration the next day where the latter appeared in a red dress.

Donald Trump plays DJ at the party

The source revealed to the outlet, “The president played a serious set and was very into the music.” About the presidential playlist, the source shared that it included artists like “Andrea Bocelli [singing the] theme from ‘Phantom of the Opera” along with the 1966 Elvis Presley holiday tune–If Everyday Was Like Christmas.

The source further shared, “He closed his set with ‘Y.M.C.A.’ and some of the crowd jumped up and started doing ‘the Trump dance. The President-elect [also] started doing his signature dance and the room burst into applause and cheers. The ballroom was filled, but not overcrowded, because the size of these holiday events is being limited.”

The source added, “There were no toasts by [Trump], but Ivanka was observed raising her glass and saying something with a smile to her father and Melania.” Trump is also known to DJ every night during the dinners via his iPad.