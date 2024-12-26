Family feud turns violent at Phoenix airport on Christmas Day, 3 shot and 1 stabbed

A violent family dispute turned deadly at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Christmas Day, leaving three people shot and another stabbed. The chaos unfolded around 9:45 p.m. at a pre-security restaurant in Terminal Four, when an altercation escalated and a gun was drawn, opening fire, as reported by ABC15 Three individuals suffered gunshot wounds, including a woman who is in critical condition. Police investigate a Christmas shooting at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix late Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (KNXV via AP)(AP)

Also Read: Trump tells death row inmates granted clemency by Biden to ‘go to hell’ in scathing Christmas Day message

Detentions at the airport following Christmas horror

Following the ugly family dispute, police detained one man who survived at least one stab wound and a girl who was not injured in the airport parking garage, as reported by CNN. Early Thursday, Sgt. Mayra Reeson told the reporters, “I believe this was a family dispute that escalated.” Four people were rushed to the hospital following the incident with one woman who was shot in critical condition, as reported by The New York Post.

Cops revealed that the two men who were shot and another man who was stabbed were all in stable condition. However, none of the people involved have been identified yet.

Police have confirmed that the individuals involved were all known to each other and were “engaged in a physical altercation that quickly escalated” when one person drew a gun, as reported by CBS. Authorities have not yet clarified which individual produced the weapon, and the investigation is ongoing. At this time, the motive behind the altercation remains unclear, and police are working to gather more details from witnesses and security footage.

Also Read: Burger King giving away free sandwiches and cheeseburgers, here's how to snag deal

No other people were hurt

Police have assured that no other person present at the airport was hurt. As a precaution, Sky Train operations and security checkpoint were shut down temporarily. The police shared, “The incident has been resolved, and operations have returned to normal."

Later the police reported that a man showed up with a firearm after he received a text about an active shooter and got into “an altercation”. However, the two instances are said to be unrelated by the police.