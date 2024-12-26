Menu Explore
Burger King giving away free sandwiches and cheeseburgers, here's how to snag deal

Arya Vaishnavi
Dec 26, 2024 07:27 PM IST

Burger King is offering freebies through the end of the year, here's all you need to know

Christmas may be over, but Burger King is continuing the holiday spirit with its 31 Days of Deals promotional offer. The fast-food giant is giving away free chicken sandwiches and bacon cheeseburgers through the end of the year. Here's all you need to know about it:

Burger King giving away free sandwiches, cheeseburgers

As part of its year-end offer, Burger King is offering its customers one free Original Chicken Sandwich on Friday, December 27.

The classic delicacy, which has been a part of the menu since 1979, is made with “white meat chicken, lightly breaded and topped with a simple combination of shredded lettuce and creamy mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun,” according to Burger King website.

On Monday, December 30, customers can claim a free Bacon Cheeseburger, which is a “flame-grilled beef patty topped with smoked bacon and a layer of melted American cheese, crinkle cut pickles, yellow mustard, and ketchup on a toasted sesame seed bun.”

Burger King Royal Perks rewards members can redeem these in-app deals by making a purchase of at least $1, which can be achieved by ordering four sauces.

Additionally, customers can also get free delivery with a $5 minimum purchase on Sunday, December 29. The company's latest offer comes after its recent giveaway of free burgers and sodas as part of a month-long celebration.

Other non-food deals are also available through the end of the year. On Thursday, December 26, the company is offering a buy-one-get-one medium Coke.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, December 28, which Burger King has dubbed “Swag Saturday,” customers can get a “Burger King-themed Plufl, a human dog bed, and a Burger King Cozycore Hoodie,” per New York Post.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
