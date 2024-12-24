Santa Claus on motorcycle outruns police during high-speed chase in Florida. Watch

Santa arrived in Florida early this year. On Saturday, a motorcyclist outran the cops in a high-speed chase in the Sunshine State while dressed as Santa Claus Saturday night. The wild incident, which was captured in a dashcam, has since gone viral, with netizens and the police finding it comedic. A motorcyclist dressed as Santa Claus outran the cops during a high-speed chase in Florida(X)

Motorcyclist dressed as Santa outruns cops in high-speed chase

The festive motorcyclist was cruising through Beverly Hills when a highway patrol trooper spotted him recklessly weaving in and out of traffic, reaching a dangerously high speed of 120 miles per hour. The dashcam footage shows the biker refusing to slow down for a traffic stop, forcing the officer to engage in a hot pursuit.

In an attempt to shake off the trooper, the biker switched multiple lanes. As the officers continued to follow his tracks despite jumping lanes, the biker cut through a gas station. He went back to the main road again, forcing the cop to slow down. The biker eventually disappeared, according to the thrilling clip.

“The sleigh must be in the shop, but last night Mr. Claus didn’t pause for any cause. Anyone that recognizes ol’ St. Nick please feel free to call *FHP (*347) and let us know!” the Florida Highway Patrol -Tampa wrote on X, sharing the dashcam footage.

The netizens found the hot pursuit with “Santa” hilarious as they joined in on the fun. “How yall gonna arrest Santa? Haven't you heard about the Santa “clause”” wrote one user. “Hahaha see ya later road pirate! Only coal for you this Christmas! Nerds,” wrote one more. Another user quipped, “How we gonna snitch on Santa?”