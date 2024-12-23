Trump vows to stop ‘transgender lunacy’ and ‘keep men out of women's sports’

Donald Trump has vowed to put an end to “transgender lunacy.” Addressing the crowd at AmericaFest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, the president-elect declared that he would make it the “official policy” to recognise just two genders- male and female, as soon as he assumes office. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump attends Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., December 22, 2024. REUTERS/Cheney Orr/File Photo(REUTERS)

Trump vows to put an end to ‘transgender lunacy’

“With the stroke of my pen on day one, we’re going to stop the transgender lunacy,” Trump said, according to a video shared by C-span. Drawing cheers from the audience, the future president also promised to “keep men out of women's sports.”

The president-elect went on to say, “I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and high schools.”

“Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female,” he continued. “Doesn’t sound too complicated, does it?”

During his scathing address, the president-elect reiterated his plans to carry out “mass deportations” to solve the migrant issue in the United States. Trump promised his supporters of the coming “golden age,” referring to his forthcoming second term at the White House.

“On January 20, the United States will turn the page forever on four long, horrible years of failure, incompetence, national decline, and we will inaugurate a new era of peace, prosperity and national greatness,” Trump declared.

Elsewhere in his speech, Trump also brushed on the topic of the Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine wars. “I will end the war in Ukraine. I will stop the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent, I promise, World War III,” he said, adding, “The golden age of America is upon us.”