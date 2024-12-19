Disney cuts transgender storyline from Pixar web series Win or Lose, leaves actor upset

Pixar Animation Studios has decided to scrap a storyline addressing a transgender character's gender identity in its original animated series Win or Lose. Also read: Pixar employees claim Disney censors LGBTQ love in its films: 'Every moment of overtly gay affection is cut' Win or Lose is Pixar's first ever long-form television series.

Disney decides to axe

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will still feature a transgender character but the creators have removed references to their gender identity in the dialogue.

A spokesperson for Disney confirmed that the storyline was removed through a statement which read, “When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognise that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline.”

A source close to Win or Lose revealed that the studio decided to alter course several months ago. The studio has declined to comment on any further.

Actor reacts

The show was set to feature a transgender character voiced by Chanel Stewart. As soon as the news surfaced, Chanel, 18, came forward to stress that she was “very disheartened” by the move.

“From the moment I got the script, I was excited to share my journey to help empower other trans youth. I knew this would be a very important conversation. Trans stories matter, and they deserve to be heard,” she told Deadline.

She added that Disney had told her that her character is still “heavily” in the show, but she “would now be a cis girl, a straight cis girl”.

Chanel applied for the role in 2020 after seeing a social media post about Pixar’s search for a transgender girl to voice a transgender teenager for the series.

About the series

Win or Lose is Pixar's first-ever long-form television series. The eight-episode show will follow a co-ed middle school softball team gearing up for a championship game. As per the series' logline, every episode will revolve around a different character, from an insecure player, a helicopter parent to a "lovesick umpire" all leading up to the big game.

Will Forte will voice the team's coach in the series which is created by Elemental story artist Carrie Hobson and Soul story artist Michael Yates. Win or Lose is set to premiere in February next year.