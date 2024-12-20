Trump suggests US government should shut down ‘now’, calls it ‘a Biden problem’

Donald Trump has voiced his opinion on the fears of an impending government shutdown. Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Friday morning, the president-elect suggested that the government should shut down “now” while Joe Biden is still in office. His statement comes as Republicans prepare for an eleventh-hour vote in the Rules Committee. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delivers remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 16, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo(REUTERS)

Trump calls potential government shutdown ‘a Biden problem’

“If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration, not after January 20th, under “TRUMP.” This is a Biden problem to solve, but if Republicans can help solve it, they will!” Trump said. The future president's blunt declaration came after the House turned down a Republican bill on Thursday to keep the government funded temporarily.

Plan B, a 116-page bill, was put on the house floor after the House GOP turned down the nearly 1,500-page bill, which included around $100 billion in disaster relief funding, more billions in farm aid, and the extension of federal spending at current levels until March 14, next year, on Wednesday.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Trump doubled down on his calls to abolish the debt ceiling. “Congress must get rid of, or extend out to, perhaps, 2029, the ridiculous Debt Ceiling. Without this, we should never make a deal. Remember, the pressure is on whoever is President,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries accused Republicans of pushing the country toward a government shutdown. “Extreme MAGA Republicans are marching America to a painful government shutdown that will crash the economy and hurt working-class Americans because they would rather enact massive tax cuts for their billionaire donors than fund cancer research,” he told CNN.