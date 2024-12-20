Rand Paul suggests replacing House Speaker with Donald Trump's beloved tech mogul

US Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., has floated the idea of replacing House Speaker Mike Johnson with tech billionaire Elon Musk, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to co-chair the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) following the collapse of the continuing resolution spending bill. U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks with members of the media ahead of a Senate vote to begin work on a bill that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in Washington, U.S. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo(REUTERS)

Paul took to Musk’s social media platform, X, on Thursday morning to suggest, “The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress… Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk… think about it… nothing’s impossible. (not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka ‘uniparty,’ lose their ever-lovin’ minds).”

The Tesla boss has also voiced his opposition to the spending bill. He took to X to condemn the legislation, stating, “Any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years!”

ALSO READ| Musk's outrage spurs Trump to block bipartisan budget, government shutdown looms

Johnson faces pressure as GOP members criticize handling of deal

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., confirmed on Wednesday night that the deal was off. This followed a day of GOP members criticizing Johnson’s handling of the issue. Johnson, who became Speaker after Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted last year, now faces increased pressure.

Democratic strategist Jimmy Williams dismissed the idea, tweeting, “Senators should stick to Senating and House Members should stick to their Chamber. No House Member gives a damn what a Senator thinks about who should be Speaker.”

However, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., expressed support for Musk: “I’d be open to supporting @elonmusk for Speaker of the House.”

“DOGE can only truly be accomplished by reigning in Congress to enact real government efficiency. The establishment needs to be shattered just like it was yesterday. This could be the way,” Greene wrote.

ALSO READ| Joe Biden to attend Trump's inauguration, refutes ‘childish game’

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., stated Wednesday that he would not support Johnson without a “Christmas miracle.” Meanwhile, Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., has withdrawn from caucusing with Republicans, further narrowing Johnson’s margin of support.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., also criticized Johnson’s leadership, calling the spending bill debacle a “horrible plan” during an appearance on ‘Hannity.’