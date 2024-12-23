Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Matt Gaetz ethics report finds he paid for sex with minor, used illicit drugs

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 23, 2024 08:45 PM IST

Matt Gaetz accused of ‘prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use’ in the House Ethics Committee report

The House Ethics Committee report on Matt Gaetz found that the former representative used illegal drugs and paid for sex with several women, including a minor, according to CBS News. The damning investigation concluded that the former Florida congressman violated multiple laws.

FILE - Then-Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., appears before the House Rules Committee at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)
FILE - Then-Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., appears before the House Rules Committee at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)

Matt Gaetz accused of ‘prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use’

Gaetz, who was President-elect Donald Trump's first attorney general pick, “intentionally withheld information” from investigators, according to the 37-page report. Those among the findings were that the Florida Republican had sex with a 17-year-old female high school student in front of other people and used illicit drugs like cocaine and ecstasy.

“The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress,” the report finds.

On Monday, Gaetz filed a lawsuit in federal court to block the release of the report, arguing his current status as a private citizen. Last month, he resigned from Congress just hours after Trump tapped him to be the next AG. However, he withdrew from consideration a week later in the wake of the allegations surrounding sexual misconduct and drug-fuelled parties against him.

“From 2017 to 2020, Representative Gaetz made tens of thousands of dollars in payments to women that the Committee determined were likely in connection with sexual activity and/or drug use,” the report continues, adding that at a 2017 party, Gaetz twice had sex with “Victim A,” who was 17 years old at the time.

“Victim A recalled receiving $400 in cash from Representative Gaetz that evening, which she understood to be payment for sex,” the report says. “Victim A said that she did not inform Representative Gaetz that she was under 18 at the time, nor did he ask her age,” it adds.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On