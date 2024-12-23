Matt Gaetz ethics report finds he paid for sex with minor, used illicit drugs

The House Ethics Committee report on Matt Gaetz found that the former representative used illegal drugs and paid for sex with several women, including a minor, according to CBS News. The damning investigation concluded that the former Florida congressman violated multiple laws. FILE - Then-Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., appears before the House Rules Committee at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)

Matt Gaetz accused of ‘prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use’

Gaetz, who was President-elect Donald Trump's first attorney general pick, “intentionally withheld information” from investigators, according to the 37-page report. Those among the findings were that the Florida Republican had sex with a 17-year-old female high school student in front of other people and used illicit drugs like cocaine and ecstasy.

“The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress,” the report finds.

On Monday, Gaetz filed a lawsuit in federal court to block the release of the report, arguing his current status as a private citizen. Last month, he resigned from Congress just hours after Trump tapped him to be the next AG. However, he withdrew from consideration a week later in the wake of the allegations surrounding sexual misconduct and drug-fuelled parties against him.

“From 2017 to 2020, Representative Gaetz made tens of thousands of dollars in payments to women that the Committee determined were likely in connection with sexual activity and/or drug use,” the report continues, adding that at a 2017 party, Gaetz twice had sex with “Victim A,” who was 17 years old at the time.

“Victim A recalled receiving $400 in cash from Representative Gaetz that evening, which she understood to be payment for sex,” the report says. “Victim A said that she did not inform Representative Gaetz that she was under 18 at the time, nor did he ask her age,” it adds.