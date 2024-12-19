Menu Explore
Matt Gaetz admits he ‘womanized, drank and smoked’ in past as House Ethics Committee votes to release report

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 19, 2024 01:24 AM IST

Former Representative Matt Gaetz issued a statement on X, blasting the House Ethics Committee's decision to release a report on his alleged sexual misconduct

Matt Gaetz opened up on his “embarrassing” past after the House Ethics Committee secretly voted to release a report on his alleged sexual misconduct. Taking to social media Wednesday, the former representative defended himself against his tainted but “not criminal” behaviour in his 30s. In the lengthy statement, he vehemently denied claims he had sexual relations with a minor while slamming the committee's decision to post a damning report on him.

(FILES) Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, attends a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 4, 2019. Matt Gaetz, who was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be US attorney general, pulled out of the selection process on November 21, 2024, after widespread opposition including from within his Republican Party. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)
Matt Gaetz defends ‘embarrassing’ past, slams House Ethics Committee for false sexual misconduct allegations

In the statement shared on X, Gaetz confessed to having an “embarrassing” past, where he “womanized, drank, and smoked” in his 30s. However, he shut down claims that he had sex with a minor amid the House Ethics Committee's plans to release a report on him. The 42-year-old blasted the “Biden/Garland DOJ” for spending “years reviewing allegations that I committed various crimes.”

READ MORE: Matt Gaetz report to be released by House Ethics Committee after secret voting: Source

“I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED. Not even a campaign finance violation. And the people investigating me hated me,” Gaetz said. “Then, the very “witnesses” DOJ deemed not-credible were assembled by House Ethics to repeat their claims absent any cross-examination or challenge from me or my attorneys. I’ve had no chance to ever confront any accusers. I’ve never been charged. I’ve never been sued,” he added.

Gaetz went on to slam the House Ethics for its plans to “post a report online that I have no opportunity to debate or rebut as a former member of the body.” While he admitted to having “often sent funds to women I dated,” the former Florida representative denied having “sexual contact with someone under 18.” “Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court - which is why no such claim was ever made in court,” he declared.

Reflecting on his past, Gaetz admitted that “my 30’s were an era of working very hard - and playing hard too.” “It’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life. I live a different life now,” he continued, before concluding with, “But at least I didn’t vote for CR’s that f**k over the country!”

