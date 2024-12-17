Menu Explore
Florida man transforms garden into snow wonderland for his dogs. Adorable video wins hearts

BySimran singh
Dec 17, 2024 09:57 AM IST

A Florida man turned his garden into a snow wonderland for his dogs, winning hearts online.

A heartwarming video of a Florida man creating a magical snow wonderland for his dogs has captured the hearts of millions online. The incredible gesture, shared on Instagram, has garnered over 3.4 million views, with viewers showering praise on the man for his creative effort. From the playful skit at the beginning to the pure joy of the dogs as they jump and roll in the snow, the video has left the internet in awe.

Internet is calling it a delightful treat(Instagram/@lunathatgolden)
Internet is calling it a delightful treat(Instagram/@lunathatgolden)

The video begins with a lighthearted skit. A golden retriever, affectionately named Luna, is seen gazing at her owner with longing eyes. “Sorry, Luna, you can’t come to Switzerland,” the man says, seemingly responding to the dog’s adorable plea. He adds humorously, “But it’s like 80 degrees,” acknowledging Florida’s warm weather.

What follows is a jaw-dropping scene—trucks pouring five tonnes of snow into the man’s garden. Within moments, the once-green lawn is transformed into a winter wonderland. “Good job, everybody. My dog is gonna love it,” the man announces proudly as the snow settles.

The heartwarming sight continues as the golden retriever and another dog jump, twirl, and frolic across the snow. Their excitement is undeniable as they roll around, tails wagging, and playfully interact with a snowman built in the center of the garden. The scene captures pure joy as the dogs embrace their unexpected winter paradise.

Take a look at the video:

While many applauded the man’s gesture, hailing him as the “coolest dog dad,” not all viewers were pleased. Some raised concerns about the environmental impact of creating such a spectacle. One user commented, “This is so ecologically problematic. I love dogs, but this is not done for them; it’s just for the audience and serves no real purpose. Such a shame.”

A third added, “Humans like you will go to heaven”

A fourth wrote, “Look at Luna. Precious baby. Brodie looks hilarious in those boots. Can't stop laughing”

