Matt Gaetz threatening Congress to ‘expose’ if House Ethics Committee pushes further to release the report

Former Congressman Matt Gaetz has threatened to "expose" alleged "me too" settlements involving his former colleagues following the House Ethics Committee released a report it conducted into the accusations of sexual misconduct aimed at the Florida Republican.

The Ethics Committee’s findings are expected to become public in the next couple of days.

The Department of Justice initially investigated allegations that Gaetz had sex with a minor and ultimately declined to file criminal charges against him.

Gaetz calls Ethics investigation a ‘smear campaign’ after resignation

Gaetz, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing, resigned from Congress on November 13 after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him for the role of US Attorney General. However, Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration just a week later, citing concerns over a “needlessly protracted Washington scuffle.”

His resignation temporarily delayed the release of the Ethics Committee report and likely influenced the collapse of his Cabinet nomination.

“I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED. Not even a campaign finance violation. And the people investigating me hated me,” Gaetz said on Wednesday. “Instead, House Ethics will reportedly post a report online that I have no opportunity to debate or rebut as a former member of the body.”

The Ethics Committee has not commented on its decision to release the report, which includes allegations that Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, and bribery. A woman who attended a 2017 party with Gaetz testified that she witnessed him having sex with a minor, according to her lawyer. The same lawyer alleged that Gaetz paid the witness and another woman for sex. Gaetz has repeatedly described the investigation as a “smear campaign.”

Gaetz acknowledged his past behaviour, posting on X, “It’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanised, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life. I live a different life now.”