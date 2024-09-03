‘One glass of wine’: Dashcam footage of Florida mayor's DUI arrest released after road rage incident

Teresa Heitmann, the mayor of Naples, Florida, was arrested last week for allegedly chasing a couple and crashing into their mailbox while driving under the influence (DUI). Multiple reports say that her blood alcohol levels were found to be 0.15 – double the Sunshine State's legal limit of 0.08. Naples mayor Teresa Heitmann was arrested last week for driving under the influence. New dashcam footage shows her claiming she'd consumed only "one glass of wine" and did nothing wrong. (Collier County Sheriff's Office/NBC2)

The Naples mayor involved in the road rage incident appeared to be intoxicated behind the wheel as she chased a couple, crashed into their mailbox and then parked her vehicle in their front yard. A resident called the police around 10 pm on Wednesday following the chaotic events. Officials responded to the call at a residence in the 500 block of 16th Avenue South in Naples.

Local reports have revealed the interaction between the man talking to 911 dispatchers. “I think the mayor is drunk, and she just, she just literally… oh, she just drove over our mailbox.” When asked if the person behind the wheel was indeed the mayor, the caller said, “She's claiming to be the mayor. I don't know who she is.”

The police ultimately confirmed her identity as the Naples mayor. Re-elected in March 2024, the lawmaker has been the city's mayor since 2020. As reported by The Mirror US, 61-year-old Heitmann told authorities, “No, don't call me mayor. I am Teresa Heitmann right now. I am not the mayor.”

Why was Naples mayor Teresa Heitmann following the couple?

Upon their arrival, investigating officers pushed Heitmann to take the field sobriety test because she couldn't keep her balance. The results reportedly indicated that she'd been “driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance,” said the police department's press release statement.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office released her mugshot, showing her in a dishevelled state.

Physically in control of her vehicle, Terese Heitmann's blood alcohol level was double Florida's legal limit. Her interaction with the officers suggested that she had started chasing the couple after they intercepted her in traffic. The officer initially asked the politician if she had anything to drink that night. “One glass of wine,” Heitmann told him, denying she did anything wrong.

“The way you're speaking to us, I can smell it, so I'm just making sure,” the officer replied. Sobriety tests were conducted consequently.

Once her shocking sobriety tests were revealed, Heitmann was arrested on the spot. She now faces a count of DUI. Although released from custody on August 29 after posting a $500 bond, her legal proceedings are scheduled for September 18.

In the wake of the incident, Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar told WTVJ: "City employees were saddened to learn about the incident involving the Mayor. We know this is a difficult time for Mayor Heitmann and will give her the space she needs."

Watch the dashcam footage of Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann's arrest: